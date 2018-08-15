CROWN POINT — Police officers will soon be able to administer the nasal overdose prevention drug naloxone thanks to a unanimous vote Wednesday by the Crown Point Board of Public Works and Safety.
“Throughout the county and in Crown Point there is an increase in overdoses from opioids which include heroin, morphine and oxycodone,” said Police Chief Pete Land. “EMS response is phenomenal, but often officers are there first.”
Naloxone is injected directly into the patient’s nostril using a device that turns the drug into a fine mist which allows administration if the patient isn’t breathing.
This method prevents naloxone exposure to both officers and police K-9s, Land told the board, explaining that other ways the overdose drug is administered “can kill a dog that sniffs for drugs.”
“You can’t misuse it, and there are no harmful effects if it is administered to someone having a heart attack,” the chief said.
Symptoms of opiate overdose often exhibit symptoms such as “not breathing, blue lips and/or blue skin, a limp body, lack of consciousness, unresponsiveness to external stimuli,” Land wrote in his report. Heart attack patients can exhibit these same symptoms.
All city police officers are receiving training and certification in use of the nasal naloxone by Franciscan Health Crown Point EMS personnel, and the hospital will also supply the intra-nasal kits at no charge to the city, Land said. One kit will be issued to each officer after completion of training.
Under this new policy, officers notify their supervisors any time naloxone is administered and document it according to the Police Department’s standards, the chief said.
In other business, the board unanimously approved what Mayor David Uran called “a new innovative project that is a public-private partnership” that mirrors the city’s 50/50 program for sidewalks.
Street repairs and curb replacements continue in various areas around Crown Point. As curbs are inspected and replaced, homeowners will now have the option of having crews install a concrete driveway apron that extends from the roadway.
The city will provide the labor and the homeowner would pay for the concrete, explained Alex Kutanovski, one of the city attorneys. The cost will depend on the width of the driveway, he said.
An apron for a single-width driveway would cost $300 while a double-width drive apron would be $500. The charge for a triple-width driveway apron would be $800. No figures are currently available for a stamped concrete driveway, Kutanovski said.
“We will be able to get more roads done,” Uran told the board before the vote. “We (the city) get a better unit price on concrete.”