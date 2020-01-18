MERRILLVILLE — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial brunch Saturday at Merrillville High School provided a showcase for some talented and dedicated MHS students and their families.
From music to dance to recitals, the brunch paid tribute to the civil rights leader slain well before those MHS students were born.
Sponsored by the MHS diversity group STAND (Socially Together and Naturally Diverse), the program, said Superintendent Nick Brown, “highlighted the talent, skills, and dedication” of students and their sponsors.
Sonnet Smith, 17, an MHS junior and STAND member, said the morning program “celebrates the life of Martin Luther King and it’s about excellence in our community. This is a chance to come together and celebrate Dr. King, who did so much for us by believing in unity and treating everyone equally.”
Smith added, “This would be his dream to see us all together.”
Fellow STAND member Kiara Armstrong, 15, an MHS sophomore, said the King holiday and the high school program “just shows everyone we should be treated equally. We should all feel important. We should know when things get rough, people will know they can depend on us.”
The program featured diversity-related performances by the MHS Purple Reign Step Team, Jazz Band and Davenport Ensemble.
Soloist Jarius Newman, 16, a junior, sang “Ride On, King Jesus,” which he will later perform in the state music competition. Newman noted, “This is a day to celebrate the life of Dr. King, which is important, because a lot of people don’t recognize him, but we should.”
For Newman, the MLK holiday represents “freedom, respect.”
The program also featured a video on one of King’s speeches, along with presentations by the STAND chapters at MHS, Pierce Middle School and Merrillville Intermediate School.
STAND presentations included a review of King’s life and legacy, along with a Stand-Up Game. Audience members asked questions, to which they responded by raising hands. Question topics included King’s legacy, racial acceptance and instances of racial intolerance.
As a club focused on diversity, STAND is open to grades five through 12. The group takes a stand against any acts of hatred and injustice experienced due to someone’s differences.
Jakia Johnson, 17, a junior member of STAND, said the group does community service work, including food drives, Christmas gifts for the needy and Salvation Army bell ringers.
Johnson said the MLK program is important because “it’s getting people together, celebrating a man who put his work, his heart into changing African Americans’ lives.”
The program drew students and their parents. Yolanda Fields, a mom from Merrillville, said, “I’m happy to be a town that celebrates diversity and the man who brought it about.”
Carlisa Primm, a school mom from Crown Point, said the King holiday “lets me know there’s more diversity in the world than hatred, and I see diversity all around me.”