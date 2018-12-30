LAKE STATION — Indiana State Police seek to charge a Chicago man with drunken and disorderly conduct following a weekend traffic accident on Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street.
Trooper William Carlson said he was called about 10:30 p.m. Friday to a single vehicle accident on the ramp between southbound Ripley and eastbound I-80/94. He found a crashed 2003 Nissan driven by Joan Miyares, 37, of Chicago, Illinois.
Carlson said the ramp was closed for about 45 minutes for investigation and cleanup.
He said Miyares appeared to be intoxicated and officers found open alcoholic beverage containers throughout the vehicle.
Police transported Miyares to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, where Carlson said Miyares became loud and profane and had to be physically restrained. Carlson said Miyares spit blood and saliva at a nurse attempting to treat him.
Carlson said police received a court order to test Miyares' blood alcohol level. Miyares attempted to keep the medical staff from completing the blood draw and threatened the staff and Troopers Carlson and James Brasseur once the blood draw was accomplished.
Carlson said Miyares kicked, twisted his body and attempted to bite Carlson on the face and shoulder to avoid being placed in a police car following his release from the hospital.
Police used a Taser to make Miyares comply with his transportation to the Lake County Jail. Hobart and Lake Station police assisted the troopers.
Police said they will ask the prosecutor's office to charge Miyares with:
- Battery by Bodily Waste (Class A misdemeanor)
- Disorderly conduct (Class B Misdemeanor)
- Intimidation (Level 6 Felony)
- Resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor)
- OWI-Prior (Level 6 Felony)
- OWI- Endangerment (Class A misdemeanor)