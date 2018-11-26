CROWN POINT — Police continue to investigate the cause of a traffic accident Friday on the downtown square that left a 75-year-old woman dead.
Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said officers attended the autopsy of Beverly Walkowiak of Highland and were reviewing security camera videos.
Land made public Monday an accident report indicating Walkowiak was walking across Main Street shortly after 6 p.m. on Black Friday when she was struck by a northbound tan 1999 Chevrolet 310 driven by Kenneth J. Gura, 54, of Crown Point. She was left bleeding and incapacitated in the middle of the road.
She died the following morning at Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Police said Gura told them the woman walked directly into his path before he had time to stop.
A witness told police she was standing at the corner of Clark and Main streets when she saw the victim walk east across Main Street when the automatic signal was red for both east and west foot and vehicular traffic, according to the report. The report indicates she was in the pedestrian crosswalk on the north side of the intersection of Main and Clark streets.
The witness said she walked in front of a southbound vehicle that blew its horn at the victim, causing her to hurry across the rest of the street and into Gura's oncoming vehicle.
Police administered a breath test to Gura, whose blood alcohol level registered below the legal limit, Land said last weekend.
The prosecutor's office hadn't filed any charges Monday afternoon in the matter. The accident report indicated Gura could be cited for a suspended driver's license or an open container violation.
Mayor David Uran said Monday he couldn't comment about the ongoing investigation, but said his administration has been working for several years to make the downtown more pedestrian friendly and safe.
He said the city has put in place pedestrian signals that count down the time remaining before the vehicle traffic signal changes to green to encourage pedestrians to wait for the next red light if there isn't enough time to cross safely.
He said the city recently installed new and improved pedestrian crosswalks at several locations around the square.
He said they include so-called bump-outs, raised sidewalk platforms at each end of crosswalks that make pedestrians standing on them more visible to drivers and prevent cars from cutting corners of the downtown intersection and putting pedestrians standing by crosswalks in jeopardy.
Uran said not all the bump-outs have been completed around the square.