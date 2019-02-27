MUNSTER — Jerry Ross looked up from his family's farm, east of Crown Point, during the late 1950s and dreamed of the stars.
Three decades later, he was orbiting more than 100 miles above in the space shuttle, most often in the Atlantis, looking down at his hometown.
He was the star at Wednesday's Share the Love Luncheon at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts for a fundraiser benefiting the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster.
He talked with The Times briefly before his speech about life since his retirement in 2012, at age 64, from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
"I haven't slowed down a lot. I wrote my autobiography, 'Spacewalker,' in 2013 and my second book, 'Becoming a Spacewalker, My Journey to the Stars' for the fourth-grade reading level. I have traveled to all the continents and 70 or 80 countries. And have seen all 30 Major League Baseball parks," he said.
He now researches genealogy and writes about his earliest family. He said he recently discovered he is distantly related to the Wright Brothers, who invented, built and flew the world's first successful airplane.
Ross told a packed hall at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts he and his sisters, Judi and Janet, grew up outside of Crown Point.
"My dad, Don, worked at U.S. Steel in Gary. My mom, Phyllis, was a stay-at-home mom until all three of us were at school and then she started working as a secretary at a local school system.
"In first grade, I thought maybe I would be a baseball player, a fireman or a farmer like my grandfather, but they started talking on the news and in newspapers about launching rockets and putting satellites in space one day.
"That totally captivated my imagination. When I was in fourth grade, that was when satellites were launched into space. The Russians launch Sputnik 1 in October 1957 and the U.S. launched explorer in January 1958.
"I decided then and there in fourth grade I wanted to go to Purdue, I wanted to become an engineer, and I wanted to become involved in the country's space program."
He graduated from Crown Point High School in 1966 and Purdue University in 1970. After active duty in the U.S. Air Force, "I applied to the astronaut program in 1977 with about 8,000 of my closest friends. I was one of 210 brought down to Houston for a weeklong series of interviews and physicals, but very disappointed when I wasn't part of the 35 who were selected.
"But, you cannot give up too easily when you don't succeed. About two years later, NASA had another 6,000 who applied, and I was fortunate enough to be one of the 19 selected at that time in 1980," he said.
His first flight was in 1985, and he got to do two space walks. He eventually was launched into space seven times and had nine spacewalks.
"I miss being up there and seeing the world from that Godlike perspective," he said. "It's incredibly beautiful. It also looks extremely fragile with that little thin blue line of atmosphere."
Ross also shared his thoughts on the future of NASA.
"It's going nowhere as far as I'm concerned," he said. "We need a strong federal mandate and the budget to do it and a date to do it. That is when NASA flourishes. The way it is now, it depends on who is the office at the time. It's a terrible way to run a program, to start something and then two or four years later you head off in another direction. You waste so much money and resources and frustrate talented people trying to do a great job for the country."