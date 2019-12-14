HAMMOND — Joe Mata may have had an unfair advantage in the Oh Fuuudge Tire Relay. In a competition involving the removal and replacement of lug nuts, Mata is a diesel mechanic.
“It was easy,” the East Chicago man said. “I’m used to big diesel tires, and this was small.”
Mata and his daughter, Ireland Ramirez, 12, won the 8-12 age division of the 12th annual relay Saturday outside the Indiana Welcome Center. The relay is based on the incident in the 1983 movie “A Christmas Story,” in which Ralphie Parker and his dad replace a flat tire. When Ralphie drops a lug nut, he cries, “Oh fuuudge.”
Ramirez, a student at Clark Middle School in Hammond, said, "This was fun. I’m used to long-distance running at school.”
The pair’s winning time was 1 minute, 48 seconds.
According to the rules, a parent and child depart from the South Shore Tour Mobile, after which the parent picks up a tire iron and the child holds a hubcap while the parent unscrews the lug nuts. The child places the lug nuts in the hubcap and then goes through an obstacle course, while the parent removes the tire from the mount and places it on the ground.
After the obstacle course, the child returns with the hubcap to the parent, who puts the tire back on the mount and screws the lug nuts back on. The parent then places the tire iron back in its container, after which the parent and child return to the Tour Mobile and shut the door.
First place in the 4-7 age division went to Brian and Vincent Hoogeveen of Munster, who finished in 1 minute, 41 seconds.
“This was a cool challenge,” said Brian, the father. “It was a little chilly, so it was a little hard with the lug nuts. But it was cool and a lot of fun.”
Vincent, 7, thought the competition was “good.”
Susan Balunda, of Griffith, and her niece, Bridgette Balunda, 10, of Munster, had personal reasons for competing. “A Christmas Story” was the favorite movie of Susan’s husband and Bridgette’s uncle Paul, who died two years ago.
“We wanted to do this in Paul’s honor,” Susan said.
All participants received passes to the National Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting. The two winning couples received a trophy, a desk-size leg lamp from the movie, fudge, a watch from Albert’s Jewelers, and tickets to Bellaboo’s in Lake Station.
After competing several years ago with his son, Damon Sorrentino, of Schererville, brought his 9-year-old daughter Giada.
“I wanted to spend some time with my daughter,” the dad said, “and maybe see Giada fall on a tire.”
Giada stayed on her feet, but it was not easy for one grandmother. Heather Ross competed with her granddaughter Lily West, who said afterward, “This was not hard.”
The grandmother, stuck with removing and then replacing lug nuts, commented, “This was exhausting. All Lily had to do was run.”