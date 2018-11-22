MUNSTER —The U.S. attorney's office has charged a Chicago man with a 2017 armed robbery at a Munster cellphone store.
The FBI arrested 25-year-old Jonquel Lawson in Ottawa, Illinois, Monday on felony charges filed last January, but sealed from public view until this week.
A federal grand jury indicted Lawson on allegations he took several cellphones at gunpoint Sept. 6, 2017, from employees of The Cellular Connection Verizon Wireless store, 822 Ridge Road, Munster.
Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office, said the charges were the result of a joint investigation by Hammond police and the FBI.
Munster Police Lt. Ed Strbjak said last year a man described in his mid-20s, a medium build, wearing dark clothing, a baseball cap and sunglasses entered the store at Ridge and Calumet Avenue, pulled out a weapon and announced a robbery after the clerk spent several minutes showing him some phones.The man got away with several iPhones and tablets.
Lawson made his initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Hammond before Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich, who determined Lawson was indigent and appointed attorney Matthew D. Soliday to defend him at public expense.