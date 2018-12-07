HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney's office said they have charged a Hobart man with possession of cocaine, heroin and firearms seized earlier this week during an FBI raid on his home.
Carlos Rodriguez, 41, is being named in a criminal complaint, made public Friday, with possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms, Ryan Holmes, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office, said.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch III said Friday, "When individuals promote the illegal use of drugs in our communities, those criminals will be held accountable for their actions. We will continue to partner with our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to vigorously investigate and prosecute these crimes that seek to destroy our communities."
Holmes said the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant Tuesday on Rodriguez’s vehicles and his Hobart residence. They arrested Rodriguez after recovering 130 grams of heroin, 330 grams of cocaine and 10 firearms, including two with obliterated serial numbers.
Holmes said Rodriguez is prohibited from possessing firearms because he was convicted of two prior felonies for distribution of narcotics in Indiana and manufacturing and delivering cocaine in Illinois.
Holmes said this case is being investigated by the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team, the ATF and the Hobart police. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas M. McGrath.