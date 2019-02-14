CROWN POINT — Firefighters fought a barn attic fire as several horses were moved away from the smoke in a Thursday morning incident east of the city.
Crown Point, Center Township, Merrillville, Lake Hills and the West Porter Township responded shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday to a farm, named Rancho El Torito, just south of U.S. 231 on Iowa Street in rural Crown Point.
Firefighters on the scene knocked down smoke and flames inside the structure for about one hour, cutting holes in the roof and front of the barn.
The fire appeared to be out within about an hour.
Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
