Four have drowned, and eight others have escaped or been rescued from Northwest Indiana's perilous waters this season.
Glenn Zeman, 61, drowned May 5 in a privately owned pond, 3 miles east of Westville in LaPorte County when the boat he was in apparently capsized.
Zeman had been fishing with two grandsons on the shore, when the children left him briefly. When they returned, they found a boat upside down in the water and Zeman face down, about 50 yards from shore.
A 48-year-old man and his 71-year-old father were in distress May 19 when their boat overturned on Chestnut Lake, a private body of water in Porter County, south of Chesterton.
Indiana Department of Natural Resource conservation officers said the two men were fishing in a 10-foot aluminum boat about 100 yards from shore when one of them leaned on the edge of the boat, causing it to take on water and capsize. Both men fell into the water, but were able to hold onto the boat long enough for the 48-year-old to swim and push the boat to shore and safety.
Tamira Billingslea, a 3-year-old, drowned July 9 in a pond near her home at the Williamsburg on the Lake apartment complex off Vale Park Road on Valparaiso's north side.
Her mother, Tasia Perkins told police her daughter ran away from her that night. Police said Perkins, 32, of Valparaiso, gave them inconsistent statements about the amount of time her daughter had been missing before calling police.
Perkins has pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony neglect of a dependent. If convicted, she faces 20 to 40 years in prison.
Two girls were bobbing in 5-foot waves and winds in Lake Michigan between 10 and 18 feet off the Michigan City pier July 17. Michigan City residents Devin Newton, an EMT for Superior Ambulance in Michigan City, and Myles Wright, a lifeguard at Deep River Waterpark in Hobart, were walking along the city's pier and saw them struggling and screaming for help, and recognized the girls were drowning.
They, with the help of a bystander and life rings, were able to pull the girls to safety. Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock said the girls, who were believed to be 12 years old and from Illinois, left before anyone could identify them and ask them how they got into this danger.
Michigan City lifeguards rescued a man July 22 from a turbulent Lake Michigan.
Jeremy Reed, 40, was found to be in distress about 50 feet off Washington Park beach in Michigan City.
Reed, of northern LaPorte County, walked into a churning Lake Michigan only up to his thighs, but he lost his footing in a swift current. He was able to keep his head above the surface until lifeguards helped him back to shore.
A lifeguard and a bystander had to pull an unresponsive 5-year-old Miccia Lee from a wave pool at Deep River Waterpark, 9001 E. Lincoln Highway, Hobart, the afternoon of July 23.
Emergency responders rushed her to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she initially was listed in critical condition, but is now expected to fully recover.
Tiara Hardy, 24, of Merrillville disappeared July 23 into the choppy waters of Lake Michigan. A witness said she and two others waded into the lake at Gary's Marquette Park Beach and began yelling for help when a current pulled them away from the shore.
Daniel Harman, of Portage, rescued the two with Hardy, but she disappeared when a wave crashed over her. A Hobart Fire Department diver recovered her body, which a Lake County Marine Unit found with sonar, the next day about a quarter mile west of Marquette Park and about 150 yards from shore in Lake Michigan.
Salomon C. Martinez, 30, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon off Portage's Lakefront Riverwalk Beach. He and friends were swimming together when he failed to resurface with them.
Assistant Portage Fire Chief Tim Sosby said his department's boat was returning when they were called at 4:11 p.m. to help. Portage and Porter Fire Department rescuers located the victim about 200 feet from shore and pulled him out of the water about 4:46 p.m.
Emergency responders were unable to resuscitate him. He died later at Porter Regional Hospital – Portage Campus.