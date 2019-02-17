Patchy ice was making Northwest Indiana roads hazardous early Sunday evening.
Police communications Sunday indicated a number of traffic accidents taking place on Interstate 90 and other highways.
Matt Friedlein, a meterologist for the National Weather Service Center in Romeoville, Illinois, said although Northwest Indiana has been spared much of the snow falling earlier in Chicago and its southwest suburbs, the Region is getting its own share of trouble.
He said Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties are currently experiencing a mixture of ice pellets and rain, which was freezing on untreated surfaces because the air temperature was hovering between 29 degrees and 30 degrees.
He said the mixed precipitation in Northwest Indiana will give way about 7 p.m. to snow, which will accumulate to about 1 inch. "The patchy slick conditions will continue through the evening with that on top of this light icing."
He said lake effect snow will add an additional inch of snow in northern Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties on Monday.
"We can't rule out something higher, but it won't be a robust event. The air just isn't cold enough to generate much more," Friedlein said. He said there will only be a few lake effect flurries further south Monday.
He said Tuesday appears to be quiet, but February's active weather pattern returns late Tuesday night and Wednesday. "We will see more mixed precipitation. It appears to be freezing rain, but it's too early to be certain at this time. There will probably be some snow too," he added.