HAMMOND — One month to the day that three dead bodies were discovered on a Sunday morning, relatives and friends gathered to pray for justice and an end to violence.
“A mother should never have to mourn the death of her child,” Diana Graczyk said Wednesday at a prayer vigil to remember her daughter, Heather Talley, and her fiancé, Darius Ross. They, along with Nicholas Edwards, were found shot to death July 15 on the east side of Gary near the Lake Station border.
“My daughter will not be another statistic,” Graczyk said at the rally outside the Jean Shepherd Community Center. “The only recognition I could hope for is to be the mother who is fighting for justice, especially on behalf of other grieving mothers.”
Among those mothers at the vigil was Stella Skipper. The Hammond woman’s son Mark was killed Feb. 5, 2015, in Gary.
“There’s so much violence out there, and it could happen anywhere,” Skipper said. “It has to stop. Hopefully this vigil will get other people involved.”
The Rev. Peter Speckhard, Graczyk’s pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Munster, noted, “When things like this happen, it can bring out the best in people.”
Talley, Ross and Edwards were planning to celebrate Ross’ birthday on the night of the triple homicide. Police found Talley at about 4:20 a.m. after responding to a call in the 2500 block of Central Avenue. At around 8 a.m., police found the bodies of Ross and Edwards at West Ninth Avenue and Harrison Street.
During the vigil, Speckhard prayed for justice and for God to “turn the hearts of those who commit such unspeakable acts.”
Delise Ross, Darius’ sister, said she attended the vigil to represent her brother and Talley, “both good people who were senselessly murdered. We can’t let this happen again.”
Delise Ross said she missed her brother’s smile and laugh and “just being with the family. He loved his family. … Just a good person all the way around.”
Talley came from a large, blended family, many of whose members attended the vigil. Jackquelynn Talley, a sister, called Wednesday the “worst day of my life,” knowing her sister was murdered.
Still, she said, “I know Heather is in heaven, watching us.”
The investigation into the deaths continues. A hotline for anonymous tips has been set up; it is 866-274-6347.