GRIFFITH — The secession road leading out of Calumet Township just shifted to the fast lane.
The Town Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution confirming Griffith's desire to leave the township and asks the Lake County Election Board to schedule a vote for Griffith residents on Sept. 25.
The election must legally take place on a different day than the upcoming November election, said Town Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
When voters step into the booth, they will answer one simple question: "Shall the territory of the Town of Griffith be transferred from Calumet Township to an adjacent township?"
The town needed 920 certified Griffith voter signatures to request the referendum and ended up with 1,108. In the referendum, 67 percent of the vote must be affirmative for the secession to take place.
If the voters give a thumbs up, "we will immediately ask our residents which township they want us to approach first," Ryfa said.
The residents also will be presented with a study of the financial ramifications involved with joining each township.
"It could be very financially beneficial to the township that accepts us and extremely financially beneficial to Griffith," Ryfa said, noting that Griffith taxpayers would automatically benefit by having the Calumet Township tax bill removed from their wallets.
The accepting township would benefit by adding many more pocketbooks to pay the tax levy, Ryfa noted.
After a given period of time to receive public input, the council will adopt a resolution formally asking the favored township to consider Griffith as a new member, Ryfa said.
The secession road could lead Griffith into North, Ross or St. John townships.
"The goal is to be accepted quickly by another township so that, by 2020 when the full effect of the tax cap takes place, we will have removed the $2 million levy Calumet Township has put on Griffith property owners and (we will have) replaced it with a much, much lower tax," Ryfa said.
He added that the town would love to be accepted into a new township before the end of this year.
Ryfa started the drive to exit Calumet Township over 10 years ago to escape the huge chunks of funding Griffith was required to pay the township.
The town has sent as much as $3.2 million per year to the township while receiving little more than $15,000 in services in return.
After the secession drive began, the payments shrunk to about $1 million before rising to $1.4 million in 2017 and almost $2 million this year.
A referendum was scheduled in 2016 after Calumet Township's assistance budget went beyond 12 times the statewide average.
A state law gives a community, within a township that exceeds the average, the right to secede from that township.
But the township, through Trustee Kimberly Robinson, filed a lawsuit with Lake County Superior Court to challenge the method used by the Department of Local Government Finance to calculate the average assistance budgets of the state's 1,004 townships.
The original referendum was canceled by Griffith as the lawsuit played itself out in the courts.
After Griffith successfully had the suit transferred to the Indiana Tax Court, the township asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to return it to Superior Court.
The appeal was tossed out by the Appellate Court -- which led the township to the Supreme Court and its rejection of the suit last month.
During this time, the new budget numbers show Calumet Township is again above the limit regardless of the calculation method being used.
The true number method shows the township to be about 30 times above the average this year, Ryfa said, adding that even the weighted method has it about 17 times over the limit.