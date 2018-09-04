GRIFFITH — The Town Council on Tuesday urged residents to vote "yes" at the upcoming referendum on whether to leave Calumet Township.
This resolution dovetails with last month's council resolution to leave the township and hold a special election on Sept. 25 to let Griffith residents vote yes or no.
"The Town Council has based its decision to encourage voters to support leaving Calumet Township for an adjacent township due to overwhelming evidence of financial savings to the town and taxpayers," the document says in part. "The motivation to leave Calumet Township is purely financial."
This is also a one-time chance to bid adios to the township, said Council President Rick Ryfa, R-3rd.
If the referendum fails, another vote cannot be taken in the future.
There is no minimum number of Griffith voters who must partake in the special election, but two-thirds of the vote must be "yes" to leave the township.
If the special election succeeds, the council will ask the residents which of the three townships they would like to join among North, St. John or Ross townships.
A small portion of the town already belongs to St. John Township and Ryfa stressed that these residents can also vote in the referendum.
"We will begin to seek a new township right after the election if it is victorious," Ryfa said. "We'd love to be accepted this year."
A subsequent resolution would be adopted by the council asking the preferred new township to admit the town.
Ryfa added that a successful referendum would require the Department of Local Government Finance to rework the tax levies for Griffith, Calumet Township and Griffith's new township.
In earlier years, Griffith residents paid up to $3.2 million to the township for poor relief but has only received about $15,000 in services.
After the secession drive began more than 10 years ago, Griffith's contribution shrunk to about $1 million before rising to $1.4 million in 2017 and almost $2 million this year.
Ryfa said that an exit from Calumet Township would save Griffith taxpayers a minimum of $1.5 million per year.
He also said the town's legal counsel in Indianapolis said Griffith can issue alerts so all residents are aware of the Sept. 25 vote and its implications.
This can take the form of phone calls, mail and any other conventional method of communication.
Resident Laura Gaby said residents can obtain yard signs, in support of the referendum, by sending an email to griffithgop@gmail.com.
A resident asked the council how confident they are of a successful referendum, which was made possible when the township's poor relief budget exceeded 12 times the statewide township average.
Ryfa replied that a vote was held five years ago to eliminate the Calumet Township assessor position.
While the vast majority of Gary residents voted to retain the assessor, Ryfa noted that Griffith overwhelmingly voted to eliminate the position.
"I think we're looking pretty strong," he said.