CROWN POINT — Jeri Sailor, 66, had looked forward to taking her first hot air balloon ride on Tuesday at the Lake County Fair.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Sailor said.
Jeri and her husband, Joe Sailor, of Chicago, waited patiently inside the Lake County Fair grandstand waiting for the weather to improve so the balloon ride could be a possibility.
"The glowing air balloons would be neat to see," Jeri Sailor said.
The air balloons didn't launch Tuesday but weather predictions for Wednesday were good so officials said the event would reconvene with a balloon walk-through at 4 p.m. and a tethered balloon ride starting at 6.
The balloon ride launch through Midwest Balloon Rides from Fishers, Indiana, is a new event at the fair, Lake County Fair Secretary Arlene Marcinek said.
"It's something we've never done so thought it would be something fun," Marcinek said.
Midwest Balloon Rides owner Tony Sandlin had hopes to launch his tethered, glow-in-the-dark balloons on Tuesday but he kept an eye on the weather to make sure it was safe.
"It's neat giving people the experience of a balloon ride," Sandlin said.
Rebecca Perez Leon, a crew member for the rides, said weather is always a big factor since safety is at issue.
"We don't just look at the weather on the ground but 100 feet into the air which determines whether it is safe. ... We look at the different pressure systems and winds. It turns into a huge mixing bowl and that's why it's a huge safety issue," Perez Leon said.
Kelli Perez, of Griffith, brought her daughter A'niylah, 5, to the walk-through but was hoping to take a balloon ride.
"I have never ridden in one. I'm afraid of heights but was going to try it anyway," Perez said, adding, "I was looking forward to it."
Ryan Kominakis, of Valparaiso, brought his son, Charlie, 2 1/2, to also do a walk through of the still-flattened multicolored air balloon.
Kominakis said he was also considering riding the hot air balloon.
"Maybe depending on the weather. He (Charlie) might be scared," Kominakis said.