Try 1 month for 99¢
Warehouse fire in Merrillville industrial park

Emergency personnel from several Lake and Porter County departments responded Wednesday to a warehouse fire in the 9100 block of Louisiana Street, an industrial park in Merrillville.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Fire officials are returning to the site of Wednesday's warehouse fire to begin determining its cause.

"We will be going out this afternoon once the temperature gets above zero," Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said. "We will take an excavator out there and put out any hot spots. The investigators will be there and they will have their hands full picking through everything."

Merrillville first responded at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday to an industrial park south of U.S. 30 and east of Interstate 65 to a fire at 9148 Louisiana St., which housed several businesses, including Vitner's Potato Chips and Stanley Steemer.

Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon.

Yerga said the fire started on the north side of the building. The cause is still under investigation.

Firefighters were met with fire shooting through the roof of the commercial building and fought the blaze from ladder trucks.

Fire Departments from Schererville, Munster, Hobart, Gary, St. John, Crown Point, Griffith and Lake Ridge assisted Merrillville in extinguishing the blaze. Firefighters and equipment were caked with ice from the mist of their water hoses in subzero cold.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury. No other injuries were reported.

Gallery: Crews battle warehouse fire in Merrillville

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Lake County Reporter

Bill has reported in Lake County since 1972 after graduating from Indiana University. He has worked for The Times since 1997, covering the courts and local government during much of his tenure. Born and raised in New Albany, Ind., he is a native Hoosier.