MUNSTER — A young autistic boy who died this past spring is being honored later this month d…

MUNSTER — Dawn Twardak-Jurgens stood in awe as a fleet of muscle cars lined up outside her H…

MUNSTER — A police spokesman said Wednesday playground equipment did not cause the death las…

MUNSTER — Pink bows and pinwheels fluttered from trees and sign posts in a north Munster nei…

MUNSTER — Twelve-year-old Chance Jurgens' latest Lego creation is still spread out across hi…

And the winners are ...

Three individuals took top honors in Saturday’s 5K Run/Walk in honor of Chance Jurgens at Munster’s Centennial Park, sponsored by Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana.

The first place medal went to Nick Berghoff. of Chicago. who had a time of 22 minutes and 28 seconds.

Luke Hermansen, 16, a junior at Munster High School, came in second with a time of 22 minutes and 31 seconds.

Taking home the third-place medal was 15-year-old Leo Tsirtsis, a sophomore at Munster High School, whose time was 22 minutes and 38 seconds.