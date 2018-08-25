MUNSTER – With the blare of an air horn, some 280 individuals of all ages, and several canines on leashes, dashed through an arch of green and pink balloons Saturday at Centennial Park as part of the 5K Run/Walk & Nerf War in Honor of Chance.
This year the fourth annual 5K Run/Walk sponsored by Munster-based Orthopaedic Specialists of Northwest Indiana honored Chance Foster Jurgens, the 12-year-old with autism and Asperger’s syndrome who died in an accident at Sunnyside Park across the street from his Munster home on May 23.
Among the previous recipients of the 5K Run/Walk funds was the Wounded Warrior Project, said Dwight Tyndall, M.D., one of the spine surgeons affiliated with OSNI.
“We feel strongly about giving back to the community, supporting a good cause,” said Sunil Dedhia, M.D., a sports surgeon with OSNI, as he watched the race participants.
“We’ve been here for 20 years. It’s all about giving back and paying it forward,” Tyndall noted.
Orthopaedic Specialists didn’t charge an entry fee for the walk/run or attendance at the event that included food and refreshments, a raffle, face painting, a clown and a DJ. However, those attending were asked to provide monetary donations and boxes of Legos, said Megan Mellis, director of business development for OSNI.
“This turnout today is just unbelievable,” said Chance’s father, Richard Jurgens, as he looked around the north side of Centennial Park where children enjoyed the bouncy castle and adults chatted and hugged one another.
“There’s a big box over there where people can drop off Lego sets that will be given to an autism society for underprivileged children with autism,” Richard Jurgens pointed out, adding that Chance loved creating projects with Legos.
“And the monetary donations will go for a K-9 for the Police Department. The dog will help children out. The dog can sense when a child with autism gets stressed and the dog intervenes,” he said.
The Munster Police Department’s second K-9 will serve a dual purpose, said Officer James Ghrist, who serves as the DARE and crime prevention officer.
“This dog will comfort victims of crime, children who are victims of abuse and be good with children with special needs,” Ghrist said, adding the dog will also be trained for drug detection.
“This was proposed last year, and we were given the green light to raise funds this spring. This was very generous of the Jurgens’ family and Orthopaedic Specialists,” he noted. “I want to get the dog into service so it can be part of the community. Our DARE program is extremely interactive with the community.”
Chance participated in the DARE programs at Eads Elementary School and at Wilbur Wright Middle School, said Dawn Jurgens, adding that having a police dog to help comfort children with autism would honor Chance.
“This is an opportunity to get my sweet baby boy’s name out there forever,” Dawn Jurgens said about the importance of the event. “They are doing a wonderful thing with an autism-friendly dog. I’m so completely overwhelmed by everyone who came out for my baby boy.”
Chance was completing sixth grade at Wilbur Wright Middle School when he died.
“He was extremely intelligent in regular classes with aides,” she said. “All his teachers and aides loved him. He was quite a character.”
Richard Jurgens agreed.
“Chance was a prankster. His favorite color actually was blue, but he’d tell people it was pink,” the dad said with a smile.
“He was just coming into his own. He was learning to cope with it (autism and Asperger’s syndrome) and that being different wasn’t bad,” Richard Jurgens said with tears rolling down his cheeks. “It’s not a bad thing. You just have to learn to deal with it.”