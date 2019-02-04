SHELBY — The Kankakee River will continue rising this week, but there is little chance of the record flooding of a year ago.
"We have a totally different story," Scott Lincoln, a senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Romeoville, Illinois, said.
The river Monday afternoon was measured at over 9 feet by the weather service. Lincoln said, "It has been at flood stage since Jan. 27. It is climbing up close to 11 feet by Thursday," he said.
Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said Monday afternoon there were no reports of flooding early Monday in subdivisions from Shelby west to Schneider.
He said the county recently completed a bypass that permits river flood waters to course into the man-made Niemeyer Ditch, which should provide better protection of homes in the Shady Shores subdivision near Shelby.
Lincoln said the high water has been caused by rain, snow melt and water backed up from ice jams that have formed in a 50-mile stretch of the river from Shelby east to Wilmington, Illinois.
Lincoln said if the river reaches 11 feet, some flood waters may cover low lying agricultural land or county highways south of Hebron and scattered houses around Newton County's Sumava Resorts.
However, the river should crest in Shelby by Friday, he said.
"The temperatures will start falling from 50 degrees this afternoon over the next several days to somewhere between the 30s and mid 40s and on and off chances of rain will only amount to about 1 inch over the next three days," Lincoln said.
He said an earlier forecast had the the Little Calumet River getting up to minor flood stage. "But updated information on new modeling indicates it will only rise a couple more feet from where we are now. "We are certainly nowhere close to rainfall like last year," Lincoln said.
The Kankakee experienced major flooding that over topped and breached that river's flood walls in mid February 2018 when heavy rains amounting to several inches fell over a short period of time, pushing the Kankakee to over 13 feet near Shelby.
Last year's flooding closed Indiana 55 in both directions at the river and the northbound lanes of U.S. 41., surrounded some homes near Schneider and forced residents in Shelby to sand bag.
The Little Calumet rose enough to close bridges at several places, including Northcote Avenue at the Hammond-Munster border and Martin Luther King Drive and Georgia Street in Gary and Lake Station. Volunteers had to evacuate horses from the Deep River area where some 75 homes were damaged.
The National Weather Service's river gauges in LaPorte and Porter County showed the river below flood stage Monday. It was expected to crest in LaPorte County by Wednesday well below moderate flood stage.