CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners honored its long-time legal adviser Wednesday.
Commissioners thanked John S. Dull with a traditional commemorative plaque and a T-shirt that emblazoned with his job seniority, "36 years, 108 days, 10 hours."
Dull received these from Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen, D-Gary, and Matthew Fech, the new county attorney. Dull praised the current board of three commissioners for their financial expertise and his replacement.
Commissioners awarded more than 60 consulting contracts worth $4.1 million for services in 2019 from area lawyers, medical professionals, counselors and information specialists to assist the sheriff, commissioners and other elected officials in operation of the county jail, representation of indigent criminal defendants and other services.
The county employs more than 1,500 full-time employees, but still needs more than 150 contractors from the private sector to perform essential government services.
Commissioners also approved an out-of-court settlement with Cedar Lake and Schererville to share the fees the state collects from telephone users and distributes to each county to support the cost of local police, fire and emergency medical dispatchers and maintenance of communications equipment.
The county will pay the towns $431,669 in user fees the state gave Lake County since 2015 and will give the two towns 3.5 percent of future years' revenues.
The towns agreed to share 3.5 percent of the cost of using a computer database system the county operates for first providers. The county will bill the two towns for $67,508 for their use of the system since 2015.