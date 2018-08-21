CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor's office is charging a county jail corrections officer with possession of cocaine.
George K. Karas, 27, of Crown Point, is named in one felony and two misdemeanor counts alleging he possessed cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia filed Tuesday in Lake Criminal Court.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Tuesday he placed Karas on administrative leave from his jail duties Aug. 16 after an internal investigation into the matter concluded.
"We take these matters seriously and will root out inappropriate behavior from the department," Martinez said Tuesday. He said disciplinary charges that could result in Karas' termination are still being drawn up.
Court records don't indicate whether Karas has hired a defense attorney. He couldn't be reached Tuesday for comment. County payroll records indicate Karas has been a corrections officer in the county jail since 2016. He is paid $33,841 annually.
The prosecutor's office alleges in a probable cause affidavit filed in court that county police Officer Nicholas Fisher was patrolling in Gary in the early morning hours of July 4 when he saw a Chevrolet truck fail to come to a complete stop at 45th and Pierce and stopped the vehicle.
The county police officer found a black plastic bag inside the car with drug paraphernalia, including a filter commonly used to smoke crack cocaine, a burnt glass pipe and a green leafy substance that later tested positive for marijuana.
A female passenger in the car, who wasn't charged, told the county officer the paraphernalia belonged to a female friend who had left it behind, but then the female passenger and Karas gave conflicting accounts. Karas later said an unidentified man approached his truck and gave the bag with the marijuana to his female passenger.
The officer started to arrest the female passenger for possession of marijuana when Karas asked the officer to stop and identified himself as a corrections officer. The officer confiscated Karas' credentials, which had been signed by former Sheriff John Buncich, who is serving a 188-month prison term for bribery.
The woman later told county police Karas had called her July 3 and said he wanted to get high because he was depressed over his grandmother's recent death. The passenger said Karas and she drove to Gary to purchase $100 of crack cocaine and he smoked the cocaine at her Hobart residence.
She said they returned to Gary to buy marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more cocaine. She said when they were stopped by the county officer, Karas assured her officers wouldn't check him because he works in the jail. She said Karas put his cocaine in the waist band of his pants and it wasn't found by police.
Police said Karas tested positive for cocaine July 5.