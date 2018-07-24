CROWN POINT — Tens of thousands of Northwest Indiana property owners are learning just how much they are worth to their local government.
Lake and and Porter county assessors are mailing notices, called Form 11s, this week to homes and businesses documenting their current and previous property tax assessments.
Lake County sent more than 60,000 and Porter County more than 90,000 notices that assessors' staffs have physically inspected each property to ensure the property's measurements and conditions are accurate.
Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince told The Times residential values are rising an average of 3.8 percent across his county. Porter and LaPorte county assessors said they are seeing assessments trend upward as well, with some reporting increases much higher.
Assessors say increases may reflect a value that was previously too low and was adjusted upward following a reassessment or that assessments are tracking the continuing rise of real estate sale prices being seen over broad sections of the area.
Follow The Times for future coverage of the reactions among homeowners to rising assessments, which usually result in higher property taxes, and the assessors responses to any discontent.
Assessors remind property owners they have 45 days to file an appeal if they believe their assessment is wrong. Lake County taxpayers have until Aug. 27 and Porter County taxpayers until Sept. 7.
A recent change in state law requires them to file their appeal on Form 130, which is available at county assessors' offices or online at https://www.in.gov/dlgf/2508.htm. They say appeals can no longer be accepted if they aren't on the Form 130.
"The staff at the office work hard to get these assessment notices out the door both accurately and timely and we look forward to working with taxpayers who have issues with their property assessments," said Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder.
The LaPorte County assessor's office sent out their notice in the spring. The appeals period is over.