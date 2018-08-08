CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff's Department denies it had a code of silence that coddled police officers who drove drunk.
An attorney for Sheriff Oscar Martinez made the denials in response to a U.S. District Court civil suit filed last month by Derrick Dircks, 36, of Frankfort, Illinois. Dircks was injured in a hit-and-run crash at the 2016 Gary Air Show by former county police Cmdr. Guy Mikulich.
Robert Montgomery, an attorney for Dircks, makes sweeping claims that prior Sheriff's Department administrations once protected heavy-drinking county officers, like Mikulich. John Kopack, an attorney for the Sheriff's Department, denies the claims and asks the court to dismiss the suit.
It is the latest legal broadside in a two-year drama centering on the fall of Mikulich, a 16-year veteran of the Sheriff's Department.
Mikulich was in uniform, driving an unmarked county-owned squad car and working security July 10, 2016, at the Gary Air Show when he struck Dircks who was standing behind his parked minivan in Gary’s Miller section at the conclusion of the show.
Mikulich, who fled the scene, was stopped by a Gary police officer. Mikulich's blood alcohol level was more than the legal limit of .08. He pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, in May to drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury. He is serving 2½ years of home detention.
Montgomery alleges the county is liable for Dircks' injuries because the accident was foreseeable because the Sheriff's Department failed to properly supervise Mikulich before the accident and conspired to cover his conduct afterward.
Mikulich has publicly blamed his drunken driving on stresses associated with police work and enforcing former Sheriff John Buncich's political agenda within the department. He said Buncich and high-ranking officers knew, but refused to adequately address, his mental health issues or those of other officers.
Montgomery alleges the Sheriff's Department had "de facto polices, practices and customs commonly referred to as a Code of Silence on an implicit understanding between and among officers of the Lake County Sheriff's Department resulting in a refusal or failure to report instances of misconduct."
He alleges Mikulich had been drinking the night before and the day of the accident at a house party given by a county police commander, who is not being sued.
Montgomery alleges that following the wreck, county police officers began communicating with each other and with Mikulich over a cellphone, to avoid their conversations being recorded, in a conspiracy to destroy evidence of his crime.
He alleges a county police commander asked the Gary police officer who stopped Mikulich to go easy on Mikulich as a "professional courtesy" to a fellow police officer.
Montgomery alleges that when the Gary officer refused this request, county police officers attempted to commandeer the investigation of Mikulich's crime and help Mikulich conceal evidence of intoxication. Montgomery said the officers who conspired to help Mikulich haven't been disciplined.
Kopack has either denied Montgomery's allegations or said there isn't enough evidence to know whether they are true.
Neither Montgomery nor Kopack could be reached Wednesday for comment.
Dircks also is suing the Sheriff's Department, the city of Gary and Mikulich in state court. No trial dates are set in either the federal or state cases.
Mikulich is suing the Sheriff's Department in federal court over his termination and denial of a disability pension. He blames Buncich for denying him proper treatment. Kopack has denied Mikulich's claims as well.
Buncich is serving a 188-month prison term, at a federal secure medical facility in Springfield, Missouri, after a U.S. District Court jury found him guilty last year of bribery.