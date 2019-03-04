Try 3 months for $3
Long-vacant bar on New Chicago's riverfront destroyed by raging fire

Flames shoot up in 2018 from the former Water Front Lounge in the 2900 block of DeKalb Street in New Chicago. 

 Provided by Sam Vargas

NEW CHICAGO — Town firefighters extinguished a blaze early Monday that damaged a local bar.

Fire Chief Joe Eakins said Monday a passerby noticed smoke pouring out of KC Bar and Grill, 2942 DeKalb St. about 3 a.m. and called authorities.

Eakins said the department, which has 13 volunteer firefighters, responded and received assistance from the Hobart and Lake Station Fire Departments.

"We found heavy smoke in the bar. We located the fire in the ceiling and attic and extinguished it. "There was structural damage to the roof as well as severe heat and water damage to the bar.

"Our preliminary investigation indicates an accidental cause, but we are thoroughly investigating it," Eakins said.

He said no one was injured.

