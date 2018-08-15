CROWN POINT — The North Township dial-a-ride program wants the Lake County Council to drop $150,000 in its fare box.
North Township Trustee Frank Mrvan requested the subsidy Tuesday during the council's public meeting for next year's bus service.
Council members said they support public transportation, but some expressed reservations about the appropriation or the idea of a wider regional bus service.
Mrvan said the township's bus service provided 42,000 rides last year within Hammond, Whiting and East Chicago for residents who need medical services and other basic transportation needs, but the township's federal funding is winding down and more local money is needed.
Councilwoman Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, said, "I've always supported public transportation. I'll consider this."
Councilwoman Elsie Franklin, D-Gary, said she, too, supports public transit, but expressed concern about whether all the needs for seniors and the disabled are being served.
Councilman Ted Bilski, D-Hobart, said, "I'm leery about empty buses."
Bilski and Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, both asked to see the township bus service's business plan to ensure any council investment in it was well spent.
Mrvan promised that information, but cautioned, "It is not going to be a profit-making entity. It is a public service."
Mrvan said the council has also contributed in the past to the Gary Public Transportation Corp. and the South County bus services in the past.
Lake hasn't had a countywide fixed-route bus service since the demise of the county's Regional Bus Authority in the summer of 2012.
Council President David Hamm, D-Hammond, said he supports Mrvan's request and will urge others to support it as well.
The council took no action on the request. It will be setting its 2019 budget in the coming weeks.
The council declined Tuesday to override the Board of Commissioner's veto of a new policy to make county government offices wait two weeks before filing their offices' job vacancies.
The council previously required a one-month delay in filling county government job vacancies on the argument it saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid salaries.
Last year, the board of commissioners vetoed the hiring freeze — after two years in place — saying it didn't save money and created unnecessary paperwork for elected officials who want a free hand in hiring authority.
Strong, who sponsored the new freeze, said it would only be in place for six months as an experiment to see if a two-week delay saved any money.