Fans who had been waiting nearly three hours burst into applause when the Stanley Cup and its escort entered the old Lake County Courthouse Thursday morning.
A faceoff between the oldest existing trophy to be awarded to a professional sports franchise (1893) and the even older courthouse (1878) brought hundreds to a line that started in the 140-year-old building's rotunda and wound outside around the sidewalk bordering its lawn.
"I have to see it. It's the holy grail of hockey," Debbie Brockly of Griffith said Thursday morning.
Rachel Lefkakis of Crown Point, who was near the front of the line, said she had arrived about 7:45 a.m. She had to wait until 10:30 a.m. The cup was traveling from Michigan and delayed by highway construction traffic.
Washington Capitals head coach Todd Reirden brought the 34.5 pound prize to Crown Point, Dyer and Valparaiso in the wake of the Capital's victory in the Stanley Cup finals last month.
The cup was escorted to Valparaiso, where Reirden called home for more than a decade, with his wife, Shelby, a Valparaiso High School graduate. Reirden, the Region's first professional hockey player, played 13 seasons until 2007. He was in his first season at the helm of the Capitals when he helped lead them to the team's first Stanley Cup.
Chapin Hanna was the first one in line at Valparaiso. He got to Valparaiso’s William E. Urschel Pavilion at 10 a.m. to make the 4 p.m. appearance of the cup.
Hanna joked he had to move to Valparaiso to see the cup. A Capital's fan and former hockey player, Hanna said he and his wife moved to Valparaiso during the playoffs.
"I've wanted to see it for 36 years," he said. "It is everything. It is a dream come true."
Members of the Valparaiso High School hockey team and the parks recreational leagues joined the hundreds who came downtown to see the trophy.
"It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Zach Skinner, 15, a VHS hockey team member. "The only other place you can see it is the hockey hall of fame in Toronto, Canada."
"It makes it cooler because we are just a little town in Indiana and having the head coach here is special," added teammate Lucas Harris, 17.
It was expected to be a boon to the Courthouse Shops, where Nora's kitchen fed fans and Phyllis Kalajian of Nordikreactions, a Nordic-themed business, had Blackhawks and Stanley Cup jewelry for sale.
Andrew Copp, from Cedar Lake, was wearing one of the few in the crowd wearing a Capitals jersey. He said lived in Arnold, Maryland and had season tickets to the team until he moved here.
He stood in a sea of Chicago Blackhawks fans, including Ernesto and Beverly Delao of Crown Point. "We go back to being hockey fans from 1961 with WGN when Lloyd Pettit was doing the black and white television broadcasts of (Blackhawks stars) Bobby Hull, Stan Makita, Glenn Hall, Pierre Perott and Billy Ray was the coach," he said.
