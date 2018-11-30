Sheriff's deputies recover the bodies of multiple Camp Fire victims at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates residence Nov. 14 in Paradise, California. Former Hammond resident Jim Knaver, who now lives in Paradise, lost his wife and home in the deadly wildfires.
Former Hessville resident Jim Knaver is coping with the loss of his 67-year-old wife, Anna "Toni" Hastings, who died earlier this month in a massive wildfire that consumed their home in Paradise, California.
The elementary school teacher said he now feels adrift at times.
"She was my life partner," Knaver said.
That fateful morning
Knaver said there were red flag warnings of dry conditions the morning of Nov. 8 and rumors of wildfires, a common occurrence in the grasslands and pine forests around them, but the only report on the news was about a fire "way off in Feather River."
"I told her I would go halfway down the hill, and if I saw anything I would call off work."
Not having seen anything, he went to work.
Knaver said he received a phone call to his classroom about 8:45 a.m. from a neighbor who said there were flames outside of town.
He said the disaster, now called Camp Fire, started at several locations near Paradise. The cause of the fires remains under investigation.
"My neighbor was in my living room. He said he would get my wife and get down the hill, but he didn't have room for the dogs and cats. She wouldn't leave without them."
He said he called the local sheriff's department for a welfare check on his wife, who was disabled by a painful spinal deformity and other medical issues, but they couldn't evacuate her.
The size of the disaster became apparent throughout the morning as fire departments from around the region rushed to the scene. Knaver said the phone line to his house went down. His principal offered to take over his class so he could go home.
No way home
But the California Highway Patrol had set up a roadblock and refused to let him drive up to Paradise. He asked to walk the several miles, and police officers, some of whom also had family in the fire zone, couldn't deny him that request.
He said he had walked only a short distance when a firetruck stopped in front of him. The driver said Knaver would soon face an 80-foot wall of flames and baseball-sized embers falling from the sky.
Knaver finally turned around and caught a ride down to the valley again with a tow truck that was removing burned-out cars from the upper elevations.
Knaver said a week went by with no word from his wife and no access to his home. He frantically contacted dozens of churches, synagogues and other makeshift shelters in the hope that Hastings had escaped.
NPR story
He reached out for help from his friends.
Mark Taylor, a Munster-based freelance journalist and childhood friend of Knaver, said he contacted media associates, including NPR correspondent Stephanie O'Neill, who got permission to return with Knaver to Paradise, seven days after the fire.
A recording of their return was featured earlier this month on NPR's "All Things Considered."
"If you listen to the NPR piece, you can hear how heartbreaking it was to see his house and the extent of his loss," Taylor said.
Knaver said he looked for Hastings' body but could find nothing. The next day police brought cadaver-sniffing dogs and found human remains at his house. He said authorities told him the flames were so intense, she was instantly incinerated by heat that probably reached the level of a cremation.
Knaver said one of his wife's oldest friends in California was sitting at home about the time of the fire and saw a vision of Hastings who said she and her pets didn't make it through the fire, but was at peace and to tell Knaver, "I got my wish."
Knaver said Hastings was in discomfort during her final years, and the story of the friend's vision reminded him that his wife asked some time ago that if she died before him, he would cremate her and spread the ashes in their backyard.
He said he would agree to the cremation, but wouldn't agree to the rest. "I told her putting her ashes in the back yard would be too creepy," he said.
Their roots
Knaver grew up in Hammond, recalls Craig Lannin, another Hammond expatriate now living in Redding, California.
"I knew him when we were young kids. He lived on Alabama between 169th and 171st. He had a very nice family. Our neighborhood kids used to played sandlot baseball and basketball at a playground behind a school on Arizona Avenue and shoot hoops," Lannin said.
Taylor said Knaver was widely liked, well respected and a gifted guitarist.
Knaver said his family moved out West shortly after he graduated from Morton High in 1972. He first met his wife four years later at a British-themed San Francisco pub.
"She was a waitress there. She smiled at me, and I asked her out for a date."
Hastings was born in Ireland. Her parents immigrated to Canada. She trained as a seamstress in London and moved to the U.S.
"She had a beautiful voice. She taught me the lyrics to "A Wild Colonial Boy," a wonderful Irish song," Knaver said. "She had a great sense of humor. She was smart, funny and a lovely woman."
Knaver said they moved 19 years ago to Paradise, California, a historical mining town in the Sierra Nevada foothills, which had a population of more than 26,000.
