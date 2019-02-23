CROWN POINT — What appeared as organized chaos Saturday at Crown Point High School became a showcase for technology, teamwork and camaraderie among opponents.
The CPHS field house was filled with hundreds of middle and high school students for the VEX Robotics Competition. A field of 54 teams was whittled down to four finalists, with Wawasee High School in Syracuse and Pioneer High School in Royal Center earning many top honors.
Along the way, young people tempered their competitiveness with camaraderie and sportsmanship, congratulating and even sharing ideas with other schools.
“It’s heartening how well these teams get along,” said Matt LeBlanc, coach of the CPHS Underdogs robotics team. “Especially with the new technology we faced this year, we saw different teams really help us and each other.”
Teams of robotic inventors were judged on the performance and programming of their robots, how well they functioned as a team and their engineering notebook describing the building process for each robot.
Robots at the tourney faced several tasks in an enclosed square area: flipping cups; stacking items onto a pole; shooting at flags with a ball fired from the robot; and parking the robot onto a center platform. Contestants had 15 seconds for an “autonomous” round of programming, followed by one minute, 45 seconds of driver control.
“It’s a fun event, and then there are the people,” said Blake Deck, a CPHS Underdog competing in the finals. “Plus, we’re learning about mechanics,” added Deck, a senior who is thinking about studying robotic engineering at Purdue.
The Crown Point site drew more than 270 middle and high school students from around the state. In addition, another 130 middle schoolers took part in their own tourney, featuring more than 30 teams collaborating with other schools in a series of back-to-back robot challenges.
“What’s not to enjoy?” said Ralph Iles, robotics coach for Wheeler Middle and High School in Union Township. “The kids are experimenting, they’re doing tests and tweaking what they do. This is the greatest learning experience for these kids, doing things on their own. They’re learning from each other, talking to kids from other schools and helping each other.”
Jake Vincent, 14, a Wheeler High School freshman, said he enjoys “building the robots, seeing the project come together over time.”
Michael Early, robotics coach at Wheeler Middle School in Crown Point and a science teacher, noted, “I love doing STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics). Students are doing critical thinking and trouble-shooting.”
Sophia Trpeski, 13, a Wheeler Middle School eighth-grader, said, “I love being with my friends and meeting a lot of other people. I get to explore a lot, and I’m learning about programming and building, something I’m not used to.”
Robots are not cheap. Early estimated each robot kit costs about $900. “It takes grants, fundraisers and community support,” Early said, adding he was not concerned about all the activity of the early rounds. “Kids know what to do, and I trust them,” he noted.
Dani Mislenkov, 10, a sixth-grader at Ben Franklin Middle School in Valparaiso, was walking around the field house with her fellow Valpo Vipers robotics squad members.
“I enjoy driving (operating the robot) and building,” said Mislenkov, a first-year robotics member who said the toughest part of building robots is “trying to do everything you want the robot to do.”
Hudson Marshall, 14, an eighth-grader at Fegely Middle School in Portage and member of the Porta-bots, looks forward to “competing against people you don’t know and then teaming up with them. It’s very competitive, but fun.”