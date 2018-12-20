EAST CHICAGO — The sounds of "I'll Be Home for Christmas" played as students from E.C. Centr…

If you go

The following hours are in effect at Bulldog Park during Christmas break:

6-10 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Noon-5 p.m. Monday

Closed Christmas Day

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday

Noon-8 p.m. Dec. 31

11 a.m.-10 p.m. New Year's Day

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 6

Parking is available in the municipal lot on the corner of Walnut and West streets, on-street parking along West Street and the municipal lot between Chase Bank and the West Street complex. The city will provide the trolley to transport guests from the Cal Ripken Little League parking lot to Bulldog Park.