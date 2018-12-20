CROWN POINT — Practice your double axels and triple lutzes for the grand opening of the city's new skating rink Saturday evening.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said Hasse Construction Co. is putting the finishing touches on Bulldog Park, a $10 million recreational facility at West and Joliet streets next to Wheeler Middle School.
The lighted NHL-sized rink will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Members of the public can skate to holiday music. The mayor said Santa Claus also may make an appearance.
Skate rentals will be available to the public as a special rate of $2 per person. Admission is $2 per person as well. He said concessionaires will offer hot chocolate and other treats for those attending.
Uran said the rink will be open during the winter months for family skating and ice hockey at a regular admission fee of $3 and skate rental fee of $3 per person.
The ice rink is part of Bulldog Park, a two-acre event center that also will include splash pads, an amphitheater and band shell that will accommodate 1,500 people for concerts and theater performances.
He said the ice rink will be removed and the concrete pad will be used as a venue for the city's various festivals, including its Saturday farmers market and Thursday night vintage car cruises during the summer months, so the city will no longer have to close downtown streets to accommodate pedestrian crowds.
A two-story facility nearby will have meeting rooms where senior citizen activities will be moved upon completion from their current home at the civic center at East and Clark streets.
The city acquired the land for Bulldog Park about two years ago from the Crown Point Community School Corp., which previously used the land to park school buses.
The mayor said the park is being financed through a donation from the Dean and Barbara White Foundation and property taxes drawn from commercial, not residential real estate.
Bulldog Park and the city's Sportsplex and Legacy Fields are part of an overall strategy to attract more than the 750,000 people who now come to Crown Point annually for sporting tournaments and other activities.