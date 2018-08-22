HOBART — It looks like three terms isn’t enough for Mayor Brian Snedecor.
In front of a large gathering of supporters Wednesday at the Hobart Community Center, the Democrat announced he will be pursuing a fourth term in office next year.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been this exited to run for re-election,” Snedecor said.
He said he struggled at times when deciding if he would seek another term.
Snedecor said people shouldn’t run for personal reasons. He said there have been many accomplishments during his tenure as mayor, and there is more he wants to do for the city.
“We’re going to make this community shine,” Snedecor said.
A continued push for residential development in Hobart is among his major goals.
Snedecor said there are many interested in moving to Hobart, but the city’s housing stock doesn’t meet the current need.
He said there has been about $40 million spent on infrastructure improvements over the last several years in the city, and he is committed to bringing enhancements where they are needed.
That includes the replacement of the Third Street bridge, which is expected to take about 15 months to complete.
“This is going to be the masterpiece of the downtown,” Snedecor said of the new bridge, which will address flooding elevations on Lake George and increase access for watercraft.
Snedecor said the city also is working with the School City of Hobart on its project to construct a new elementary school at 52 N. Wisconsin St.
He said Hobart is putting in new sidewalks and improved roads to assist with that project.
The continued enhancement of the Brickie Bowl is another focus for Snedecor.
He said work has finished to install ADA-compliant ramps there, and the facility is attracting interest.
Planning has started to bring a country concert to the site next June. It’s anticipated the event could bring about 10,000 people there.
“We want to rock it out,” Snedecor said.
As Snedecor discussed his goals, many area leaders gave their support to him.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said Snedecor has helped bring industry and small businesses to Hobart. He also commended his work to revitalize the city’s downtown area.
“He has proven he has the passion” to serve, Martinez said.
State Sen. Eddie Melton said Hobart residents need a mayor they can support. He said Snedecor has a solid vision for the community, and many outside of the city have recognized his accomplishments.
“He is looked on as a true leader downstate,” Melton said.
The mayor’s office also has generated interest from someone familiar to Snedecor.
City Councilman Jerry Herzog, also a Democrat, recently announced he also will be seeking the mayor’s office in next year’s election.