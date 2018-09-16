CHESTERTON — More than 800 took part Sunday in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Walk Out of Darkness event.
People from across Lake and Porter counties gathered at the Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve for the walk, which stepped off about 1:45 p.m. following a few speeches and a balloon launch.
Kim Edwards, of Crown Point, said she was there for a number of family and friends concerned about suicide. Shannon Keil, of Chesterton, was doing it for a friend from Valparaiso, a suicide survivor.
Kelsey Steuer, area director for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention told the crowd, "It takes all of us to hopefully one day not to have suicide prevention walks. Hopefully we will be able to talk openly and honestly. It takes all of us to make a change and save lives."
The Chesterton event was one of 425 taking place across the country and involving more than 275,000 participants, according to the foundation's website, which states there were 42,773 reported suicide deaths in 2014, the most recent year for statistics.
It states suicide is the fourth leading cause of death for adults between the ages of 15 and 64 in the United States and that many suicide victims suffer from depression and other mental illnesses.
"I'm sorry we have to be here, but we want to talk openly and honestly about the problem. The money will go to research, to support training in your communities to be smart about mental health and support survivors," Steuer said.
The website stated the Chesterton event raised more than $15,000.
The bulk of that money came from Chapter 14 of the American Veterans Motorcycle Riders Association, which recently gathered the donations during a motorcycle run.
"Just look around at the people around you, if you are feeling (suicidal), just talk to any of the people around you," said Richard Eleczko, of the motorcycle riders association. "Maybe we can help a person get over their feeling. Make sure everyone you know, you are willing to talk, it might put them in a better mood and get them past that moment."