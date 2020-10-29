 Skip to main content
St. John extends trick-or-treating hours
urgent

St. John extends trick-or-treating hours

St. John Town Hall

St. John Town Hall. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

ST. JOHN — Residents are in for more than one sweet treat this weekend. 

During a Wednesday evening meeting, the Town Council considered changing trick-or-treating hours for Saturday after hearing residents' requests. 

"I don't want to step on our public safety. I'm sure they already kind of have an action plan. I know they plan ahead for having additional resources on the street and all that, so I don't want to throw a huge monkey wrench and suggest a significant change," Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk said. 

Panczuk suggested an hour extension, moving from 5-7 p.m. Saturday to 4-7 p.m. Saturday. 

"You can open up any time you want, as long as someone's at the other end of the door," Councilman Michael Schilling commented. 

"If the lights on, you can trick or treat," Panczuk replied. 

The Council later put the matter to a vote, and agreed unanimously to the 4-7 p.m. time frame. 

"It's a unique opportunity. Looks like the weather's (going to) be nice for a change, so that's a plus," Panczuk said. 

Previously, town officials have said residents who want trick or treaters should leave their porch light on; those who don't should leave their light off.

Gallery: Wondering what your town's trick-or-treat hours are? Here's a list.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

