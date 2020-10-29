St. John extends trick-or-treating hours

ST. JOHN — Residents are in for more than one sweet treat this weekend.

During a Wednesday evening meeting, the Town Council considered changing trick-or-treating hours for Saturday after hearing residents' requests.

"I don't want to step on our public safety. I'm sure they already kind of have an action plan. I know they plan ahead for having additional resources on the street and all that, so I don't want to throw a huge monkey wrench and suggest a significant change," Town Council Vice President Paul Panczuk said.

Panczuk suggested an hour extension, moving from 5-7 p.m. Saturday to 4-7 p.m. Saturday.

"You can open up any time you want, as long as someone's at the other end of the door," Councilman Michael Schilling commented.

"If the lights on, you can trick or treat," Panczuk replied.

The Council later put the matter to a vote, and agreed unanimously to the 4-7 p.m. time frame.

"It's a unique opportunity. Looks like the weather's (going to) be nice for a change, so that's a plus," Panczuk said.