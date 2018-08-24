CROWN POINT — Lake County's E-911 department will make a new effort to dial up its staff to meet high call volumes.
Lake County E-911 Director Mark Swiderski is submitting a 2019 budget with a request to hire five additional dispatchers to bring his total full-time staff up to 100.
He said his department will only spend $50,000 more over this year's budget of $16.6 million by redirecting money within his budget.
Municipal police, fire and other first responders who sit on the Lake County Public Safety Communications Commission, which oversees the county's radio and telephone systems, gave their approval to Swiderski's request.
However, County Councilman Eldon Strong, R-Crown Point, who also sits on the communications board and the Lake County Council, which ultimately approves budgets, isn't lending his support. "I didn't hear a need to justify that increase."
County Council President David Hamm, D-Hammond, said he hasn't seen the proposed E-911 budget yet, but he expects to follow Strong's lead.
Swiderski said he needs the additional people because he began this week a power shift of 28 dispatchers in the county's call center to handle telephone and radio communications between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., when they receive up to 70 percent of the day's service calls.
He said they have received a total 220,718 emergency and 325,898 non-emergency calls this year to date.
Swiderski said it takes longer to reach a 911 operator during those high volume hours because no one can answer when all dispatchers are busy with other calls.
He said long wait times are the most common complaints 911 officials hear when they meet the public at festivals and community public awareness events.
"People will say the phone rang 30 times or it was six minutes before someone picked up. When we investigate, it usually is more like 40 seconds, but in an emergency situation, that seems like forever," he said, adding dispatchers sometimes must spend 10 minutes with a caller giving instructions to help a family member in medical distress.
This is only the latest request to the County Council to boost the 911 staff.
Brian Hitchcock, the former 911 director, originally wanted 110 dispatchers when the department opened in 2014, but county finance said it could only afford 100 and later reduced that figure to 95 when Cedar Lake and Schererville opted out of the county radio network.
In other business, Strong asked the communications board to order a new study to ensure a future site for a backup call center is removed from urban locations where a terrorist attack might be more likely.
The board didn't act on that request. Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, the chairman of the communications board, said the backup site will have added security measures that will make it a hard target regardless of where it is built.