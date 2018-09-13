CROWN POINT — The Lake County Treasurer's Office collected $11.6 million in back taxes at its annual real estate auction.
That is almost $1 million more than last year's sale, Treasurer Peggy Katona. "I'm pleased with that," she said.
She said the county sold 790 properties where their owners had fallen more than 18 months behind on their taxes. She said that is 200 more than they sold in 2017.
Katona said it's the sale, which took place over the last week, is the largest sale in the state.
The county annually offers thousands of parcels with a collective debt of about $100 million. Most of the uncollected taxes and fees involve real estate in Gary and other pockets of the county's blighted urban landscape, where decades of unemployment have produced hundreds of derelict houses and businesses.