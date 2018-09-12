A local union leader now faces a lawsuit over a menu-throwing incident last spring at a Merrillville restaurant.
The litigation filed Wednesday in state court is the latest chapter in a dispute between two men with ties to Lake County politics.
The plaintiff, Christopher Meyers, is a former planning director for the city of Gary and currently an employee for the Lake County auditor. The defendant, Randolph "Randy" Palmateer, is business manager and political liaison of the Northwest Indiana Building and Trades Council.
Their paths crossed April 6 in Gino's Steakhouse, 600 E. U.S. 30, Merrillville. Palmateer struck Meyers with a leather-bound menu during a confrontation.
Roy Dominguez, Meyers' attorney, claims Meyers suffered a lacerated retina that has left him with blurry vision. Paul Stracci, Palmateer's attorney, has said his client was standing 6 to 8 feet from Meyers when he flipped a menu into the air, accidentally striking him.
Merrillville police investigated the matter and submitted it to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter, who called for a special prosecutor to handle it because of the political sensitivity of the case.
Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco announced in July he would not file a criminal charge. He said witness statements made it clear Palmateer tossed a menu, injuring Meyers, but it was unclear whether Palmateer intended to hurt Meyers.
Dominguez said Wednesday after filing the suit, "We intend to seek justice for Mr. Meyers."
Stracci said, "This is lipstick on an old pig just in time for the election."