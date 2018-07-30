HAMMOND — Lake Superior Judge Jesse Villalpando has hired a lawyer to plead his defense before the Indiana Supreme Court over dereliction of duty allegations he refused to process criminal cases filed earlier in his court.
Highland attorney Michael W. Bosch entered his appearance last weekend in the judicial disciplinary case just before Monday's deadline in which Judge Villalpando had to respond to the allegations against him or be replaced on the bench by a temporary judge.
Bosch declined comment Monday. Villalpando couldn't be reached for comment. The state's computer website of public court documents didn't indicate Monday afternoon that Bosch has filed any written plea or that the high court had issued an order in the case.
Villalpando, 58, who has been a local judge for 18 years, stands accused of violating Indiana Judicial Code of Conduct by Justin Forkner, executive director of the judicial administration arm of the high court, in a written petition last month.
Forkner accuses Villalpando of refusing to process more than 50 criminal cases the Lake County prosecutor's office wanted filed in his court between May 9 and 17. They included cases of domestic violence, drunken driving cases, drug charges and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and traffic violations.
Forkner states Villalpando's dereliction of duty resulted in three criminal defendants illegally being held in the County Jail for more than 48 hours after their initial arrest without a judicial determination the state had probable cause to charge them with criminal offenses.
Forkner also told the justices Villalpando has "engaged in a pattern of conduct whereby, not only has he routinely made unsubstantiated assertions of conspiracies against him by others, but he also has made implicit threats against others about what he would do if they opposed him."
Forkner provided the high court with 209 pages of documents in which Villalpando has been attacking fellow judges for more than a decade, accusing them of tampering with the administration of his court and him making veiled threats to have the FBI investigate his opponents.
Forkner wrote Villalpando "has been making statements on the record accusing other officials/agencies of fraud, without corroborative information. ... He also has been distributing correspondence accusing various colleagues and public officials of conspiring against him, without corroboration."
Forkner wrote Villalpando opposed changes made in local courts' administrative procedures to accommodate the new local electronic records system this spring.
He said Villalpando stopped making probable cause determinations for several days, forcing other local judicial officers to do extra work to ensure criminal defendants rights were protected.
Villalpando resumed processing court papers after a state judicial ethics adviser warned Villalpando his actions were inconsistent with his duties under the state's judicial code.
"Given his record, Judge Villalpando appears to be unable or unwilling to perform the duties of office expected of judicial officers in this state," Fornkner states in his petition.
Villalpando served several years as an East Chicago city attorney and 16 years as the 12th District state representative in Lake County before Gov. Frank O'Bannon appointed him judge in 2000 to the Lake Superior Court, County Division 4 bench in downtown Hammond.