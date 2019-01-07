This election year will bring voters a mix of the fresh and familiar atop ballots in Northwest Indiana's largest communities.
Six of Lake County's seven mayors and Michigan City's Ron Meer have announced plans for re-election in 2019.
Leadership appears to be in transition in Portage, Valparaiso and LaPorte, where incumbent mayors appear unlikely to seek new terms.
With no federal, state, county or township elections competing for the voters' attention, politics gets very local in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties' 37 cities and towns.
Candidates can begin Wednesday putting their names on the spring ballot for 255 municipal office.
Decision time for 139 Lake
County municipal officials
Crown Point Mayor David Uran, East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor and Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura – all Democrats – already have signaled they will be seeking re-election.
McDermott said last week while he hasn't officially announced, he also hasn't heard of anyone challenging him, which he would have expected, by now. "To beat an incumbent mayor, when I beat Mayor (Duane) Dedelow, I was working on the campaign a year before that. They knew I was running."
Copeland said he too has heard of no challengers in his backyard. "It is eerily quiet," he laughed.
Gary's Freeman-Wilson can usually count on some opposition. She beat back 11 challengers of all political stripes in 2011 and nine in 2015. How many she will face this year remains to be seen.
Gary City Councilman Ronald "Ron" G. Brewer Sr. said Friday he had "kicked around" the idea of running for mayor, but will instead seek a new term to his current at-large seat on the City Council.
Jerome Prince, just re-elected county assessor in the fall, said last week he is contemplating a run for mayor and has yet to rule it out.
Prince, county assessor since 2015, is well known in Gary as a former city councilman from 2000 to 2008, a former Gary representatives on the Lake County Council from 2008 to 2014 and currently as Gary's Democratic city chairman, since 2016.
He has until the noon Feb. 8 deadline to make up his mind.
Lake Station Mayor Christopher Anderson has yet to declare whether he will seek a second term.
Some 61 municipal offices are
in contention in Porter County
Three Democrats and one Republican have announced their intentions to run for Portage mayor. None of them is the embattled incumbent Mayor James E. Snyder.
Snyder is pleading not guilty to federal bribery charges. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 14 and last between three and five weeks.
Snyder said four years ago he didn't intend to run for another term. He didn't return calls seeking comment last week.
Those who have announced they will run include John Cannon, R, a city councilman; Chris Stidham, D, clerk-treasurer; Sue Lynch, D, a city councilwoman and Leo Hatch, D, a local Realtor who ran for mayor four years ago.
Valparaiso Mayor Jon Costas is completing his fourth term and confirmed his previous announcement that he wouldn't run again.
"It's been a wonderful experience and is a good time for a transition. I will be going where I see the need," Costas said.
Republican City Councilman Matt Murphy and Democratic City Councilwoman Debora Porter have announced their intentions to run for mayor.
Voters in seven LaPorte County
cities and towns get to pick
Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer, a Democrat, said he will seek a third term. He argues his administration has helped bring in $1 billion in public and private investment in the last seven years, and he looks forward to shepherding the proposed South Shore's double tracking project.
LaPorte Mayor Mark A. Krentz announced Jan. 1 he will not be running for re-election in 2019.
He took office in 2017, replacing former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo who resigned in 2017 to become Indiana's secretary of career connections and talent.
"I will continue to put my experience, energy and focus into the work at hand without the distraction of running a mayoral campaign. Instead, I will continue to focus on the present needs and future goals of the city and its citizens," Krentz said.
Mayoral, clerk, clerk-treasurer, city and town judge and council candidates will first face voters May 7 during their party primary elections. Those who survive will move to the ballot of the Nov. 5 general election.