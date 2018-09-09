SCHERERVILLE — Cindy Criner was posting signs around Redar Park early Sunday afternoon, including one that featured a photo of a young boy who died when he was just 14 months old.
"A huge life in a short time," the sign read. "Motivating us everyday to fight for more."
Keeping the boy's memory alive and helping other children with cancer and their families was the reason Criner and others gathered under the sunny skies Sunday to host the Family Friendly Derby Race Day to benefit the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation.
"It's an awesome event," said Cindy Criner, who is niece to foundation co-founder and Executive Director Donna Criner.
"It helps so many kids in the area," she said.
The St. John-based foundation, which provides financial assistance, resources and emotional support to families facing childhood cancer, came forward during Lowell resident Nicole Yarrow's dark hour with much needed help.
Yarrow said the first sign that something was wrong with her 1 1/2-year-old son is when he stopped walking. She then woke him one morning to discover bruising on his back.
Yarrow said her son was diagnosed a short time later with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a highly treatable form of cancer.
The boy is now 8 and is considered a survivor. And yet unlike some families who choose to put this type of experience behind them, Yarrow wanted to use what she had been through to help others.
She now serves as director of services at NICK, which hosted a two-day fundraiser this past weekend.
The events started Saturday with the Derby Gala and was followed on Sunday with the family friendly event at the park.
"We weren't alone in this," Yarro said of how NICK helped her and her family. "We're not alone in my son's fight."
The NICK Foundation has served 153 families across Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton and St. Joseph counties since forming in 2009, said Donna Criner.
In the past 12 months alone, more than 26 children from across Northwest Indiana have been diagnosed with cancer, some for the second time, and three children have died, according to a resolution declaring September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Among the biggest challenges facing these children is that while their cancers differ from adult forms, "watered down" versions of adult treatments are often used in response, Yarrow said. The results are often deadly.
"In 25 years the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has initially approved only two drugs for any childhood cancer and half of all chemotherapies used for children's cancers are over 25 years old," according to the foundation's proclamation.
Despite this and a rise in childhood cancer, less than 4 percent of the National Cancer Institute's budget is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, she said.
Donna Criner, whose 10-year-old grandson is in remission with cancer, said the foundation helps fund research.
Schererville resident Amy Harnew said she was visiting the park Sunday with her two young children and discovered the NICK event underway.
"It's something I definitely think all parents fear," she said of childhood cancer.
Crown Point resident Megan McGee said she has taken part in NICK's annual fundraiser for many years.
"We try to support them as much as we can," she said.
The National Junior Honor Society that she oversees at Whiting Middle School will be donating proceeds from a dance to the group.
"I think it's a good organization," McGee said.