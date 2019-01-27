GRIFFITH — American Legion Post 66 in Griffith was bustling on Sunday, as Region railroad enthusiasts and art aficionados got on board for their annual Winter Swap Meet, which included a presentation by professional illustrator and fine artist, Mitch Markovitz.
Markovitz, known for his “Just Around the Corner, along the South Shore Line” series of posters, blends his artistic flair with his love for and vast knowledge of railroad history to produce his illustrations. He spoke about his career, both in the railroad and in the world of art and had many of his works on display, including South Shore Line posters and illustrations, as well as some small reproductions.
Raised in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, Markovitz’s interest in railroads and art surfaced at an early age. His father was a commercial artist, with the Illinois Central Railroad as a client, and his mom, an interior designer.
During the late 1970s, Markovitz rediscovered the vintage South Shore Line poster collection that was created by graduates of the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in the 1920s. He noted how timeless the images were and created two “technical paintings” of these posters to learn their specific artistic technique. One was titled, “Steel Mills at Gary by the South Shore Line” by Norman Erickson and the other “The Dunes by the South Shore Line” by Leslie Ragan.
In 1984, the South Shore Line was acquired by local businessmen. They wanted an art and advertising director to promote the railroad and Markovitz was hired. Financial conditions changed over the next few years and Markovitz found himself making his art position a secondary job and was drafted into train service as a trainman, conductor and later promoted to engineman, which was a childhood ambition.
In 1993, Markovitz painted several “new” South Shore Line-style poster paintings for the Miller community and his work attracted attention and gained in popularity. In 1997, the Northwest Indiana Forum asked him to become the founding artist and art director of the new “Just Around the Corner, along the South Shore Line” series of posters, a name devised by Markovitz.
As the series grew in fame, Markovitz decided to leave the railroad to pursue professional art as his full-time career.
“Everything is intertwined,” Markovitz said. “There’s no way to separate the history of the South Shore Line and the paintings.”
Just about everything in Markovitz’s life has something to do with railroads. He met his wife Renee while he worked on the South Shore Line. “She was a regular passenger who boarded at East Chicago,” he said. “My two kids are a result of the South Shore Line.”
The Winter Railroad Swap Meet is sponsored by the Blackhawk Railway Historical Society, which serves the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana and is a chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Members share an interest and appreciation of railroad history, and actively study and work to preserve it.
Blackhawk President Bill Molony said the group holds swap meets three times a year, in January, April and October and noted that not only are they a chance for model railroad enthusiasts to buy, sell and trade, but they’re also social events.
“There’s a distinction here,” he said. “Little boys play with toy trains; grown men operate scale model railroads.”
For information, visit blackhawkrailwayhistoricalsociety.org or email bbmolony@juno.com