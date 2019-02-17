CROWN POINT — Polling place anxiety is rising among Lake voters who feel like refugees because of a controversial scrambling of the county's political map.
Lake County Elections Director Michelle Fajman said she has been getting that kind of feedback from the public since her office began mailing about 90,000 notices to voters warning the places where they have voted for years are being moved out of their neighborhoods.
The changes, which will be felt first during the May 7 primary, are the fallout from a state-mandated redesign of the county's polling place network that eliminates 170 of Lake's smallest precincts.
The result is less than voter friendly, Lake County Democratic Chairman James Wieser argues.
"In my old precinct, for the past 30 years, I could walk out my front door and be at my polling place inside St. George Church in one and a half minutes," he said, adding the new one is now in the Schererville Town Hall, a 30-minute walk or five-minute drive across the four-lane, divided highway of U.S. 30.
"Now you have to go across town. I'm not suggesting you can't do that, but it definitely causes confusion," he said.
He said the state and its vendors decided which polling places would vanish and which would survive without input from local Democrats most affected by the change.
The polling place migrations, under the state plan, would be most heavily felt in north county, where most Democratic voters live. That includes 28 in Gary, 24 in Hammond, a dozen in East Chicago, seven in Merrillville, six in Highland, five in Crown Point, four in Munster and a handful in the county's remaining municipalities, but none in Lake Station, St. John and Winfield.
"Polling places are important in many areas, especially in larger, older communities where voters are set in their ways," Wieser said.
Lake County Republican Chairman Dan Dernulc acknowledged there are worries among the electorate, but "the bottom line is there isn't going to be a hardship for voters."
The conflict arises from years of efforts by Republicans to prune down the number of Lake County's precincts and the public cost of administering Election Day voting.
The GOP-dominated General Assembly first ordered the local elections officials to make the cuts, but Democrats, who hold a majority on the five-member elections board, and Republicans couldn't reach an agreement.
Last year, the General Assembly ordered Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson to take over the job and merge Lake County precincts with fewer than 600 active voters.
Her office unveiled a plan last summer to reduce Lake County from 523 to 353 precincts, beginning this year. She predicted it will save county taxpayers $117,300 annually.
However, Wieser said Lawson doesn't have the authority to set new polling place locations. "That is the decision of every county election board and clerk in the state," he said.
Wieser said he is asking his Democratic city and town chairmen to advise him and the elections board on the best locations. Fajman said the county elections board will vote later this spring on the final polling place locations, taking into account the location most accessible to the disabled and the smallest cost to lease.
If Democrats tear up the state polling place plan, the notices now being sent out will have to be amended.
"We are trying to say to people, calm down, this isn't a final determination," Wieser said. "The Lake County Board of Elections and Registration will make that at the appropriate time, and you will get a new notification and that will be your polling place."
Voters can avoid any precinct confusion by taking advantage of early voting, which begins in April at 11 locations; hours to be set later this spring.