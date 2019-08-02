CEDAR LAKE — The Town of Cedar Lake will close the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Cline Avenue starting Monday until early December. As part of an improvement and roundabout project, Walsh & Kelly will be stopping traffic through the intersection completely.
A news release said the decision was made in part by unforeseen delays in utility relocation. The original plan was to close Cline Avenue at the intersection and maintain one open lane on Lake Shore Drive. An emergency lane will be maintained to the extent practical for police and fire.
Work on the entirety of the project is expected to be completed in June 2020.
A map of detour routes will be posted on the Town’s website, cedarlakein.org, on Facebook and in Town Hall. The town will post updates on the project through Facebook and its website.