LAKE STATION — There are differing opinions about the city’s 2020 budget proposal, but the spending plan is moving forward for state review.
The council voted 4-2 on Thursday to adopt next year’s budget proposal, which includes a general fund of nearly $4.2 million. Council President Esther Rocha-Baldazo and Councilwoman Jennifer Miller opposed the decision.
The spending plan includes new positions for next year. Hiring a chief of staff in the mayor's office is among them.
That position attracted criticism from some council members and a few residents.
“I’m not sure about that,” Miller said of the job.
The new position calls for a $60,000 annual salary, and those opposed to it believe the city doesn’t have the funding for the job.
“A chief of staff is kind of ridiculous,” resident Vic Vargas said.
Councilman Rick Long said the city hasn’t had the chief of staff position before, but it doesn’t mean it hasn’t been needed.
He described the mayor’s role as a “big, big job” and said Lake Station also consolidated several department head jobs into one position to save money.
“One person can’t do everything that needs to be done,” Long said.
He said residents want to see progress in the community, and the new role can help accomplish that.
Lake Station also is planning to change the fire chief role to a full-time position. The city’s fire department had been operated entirely by volunteers until firefighters and paramedics were hired months ago to staff the fire station at all times.
The position will have an annual salary of $60,000.
Councilman Fred Williams said Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas regularly puts in a tremendous amount of time to operate the department and serve the community, and Fazekas is the right person to handle the role on a full-time basis.
“One-hundred-and-ten percent of his heart is behind the city,” Williams said.
The 2020 budget proposal was created with the expectation Lake Station will finalize the $20 million sale of its water system to Indiana American Water.
Mayor Christopher Anderson said Lake Station plans to close on the acquisition by the end of the month.
If that happens, the city could use a portion of that funding to pay off debt and help stabilize the general fund.
Cynthia Robbins, the Republican candidate for the mayor’s office, said she believes city officials are spending money the municipality doesn’t have yet.
Robbins, who faces Democrat Bill Carroll in the general election, also thinks the 2020 budget proposal is inflated.
Long said the spending plan will be reviewed by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
He said Lake Station prepared a budget with the understanding the DLGF could require cuts. He said that’s a practice Lake Station has used with previous budgets, and it’s common among other municipalities.