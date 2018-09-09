LAKE STATION — Golf carts could soon be permitted on Lake Station roads as long as they are being operated safely.
Lake Station doesn't yet have regulations in place regarding the vehicles, but that could change if a proposed ordinance is adopted by the City Council.
Councilman Fred Williams said there haven't been major problems involving golf carts in Lake Station. Instead, officials are pursuing the new measure because the use of golf carts to travel around communities is becoming more popular in many municipalities.
“It's something that's trending,” City Attorney Michael Deppe said.
Williams said Hobart is among local communities that allows golf carts on its streets. He said he visited Hobart's downtown area recently, and he noticed golf carts being operated there.
“It seems to work,” Williams said.
Deppe said the use of golf carts, especially those that are electric, can be a more environmentally-friendly method of travel.
“A lot less emissions,” Deppe said.
The ordinance would permit golf carts on city streets as long as the meet certain safety requirements.
That includes the installation of head lights and tail lights, Deppe said.
Williams said a $50 registration fee would be assessed. He said the charge is needed because the Police Department will inspect carts to ensure they meet the safety requirements in the ordinance.
Deppe said funding obtained through the registration process will go to the Police Department's training and equipment fund.
“It will go right to something that will benefit the city,” Deppe said.
He said Lake Station's proposed ordinance is based off measures already in place in other area communities. Deppe said he continues to modify the document, which could be adopted by the council in September.