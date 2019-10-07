HAMMOND — A 27-year-old man has been charged for his involvement in a police chase after an earlier crime spree in Hammond that ended in Chicago, according to police.
Khalil Blalock, of Lansing, was charged Monday by the Hammond police and the Lake County prosecutor's office for incidents that occurred in Hammond. Blalock faces two level 3 felony counts of armed robbery, a level 5 felony count of intimidation and a level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness with a firearm, online court records show.
Additional charges are forthcoming for the Hammond incidents and those that took place in Chicago, police said.
On Saturday, Hammond police officers responded to the 6400 block of Indianapolis Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery involving Blalock and a female subject, Lt. Steven Kellogg previously told The Times.
Two men told police they stopped for a train blocking the road and got out of their truck to get water from the truck bed when a gray or silver Chevrolet sedan stopped behind them. A man exited from the sedan's passenger side and approached them holding a black semi-automatic gun in his hand, police said.
The man announced a robbery and the victims handed over their belongings. The man then got back into the sedan, which traveled west on 165th Street toward Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.
Police were called to the area of 173rd Street and Calumet Avenue for a report of shots fired shortly after.
At that location, a woman told police she was driving and cut off by a newer-model silver or gray sedan, Kellogg said. The woman told police the man got out of the car while she was stopped at a light and began yelling at her while holding a black semi-automatic handgun, Kellogg said.
The man fired one shot at her car before the sedan continued south, police said. The bullet damaged the woman's car, but did not hit her.
The same woman called police again about 4:45 p.m. Saturday to report the alleged shooter was in the area of 169th and Calumet, Kellogg said. Officers arrived and found the man, who ran and got into a vehicle matching the description from the earlier incidents.
A woman was driving the sedan and refused to stop for police, Kellogg said.
Hammond police then chased the car into Illinois.
When the vehicle stopped at 80th Street and King Drive on the South Side of Chicago, a Hammond officer was injured before Hammond police fired shots.
The officer's injuries were non-life threatening, Kellogg said. A spokesman for Chicago police said a shot fired by Hammond police injured a suspect and a fourth man also was taken to a hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
A 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and 3-year-old child injured in a crash were taken to hospitals Saturday after the chase.