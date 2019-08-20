HAMMOND — A LaPorte man who will be held without bail on a child pornography charge wept and blamed God for his predicament.
Michael Christianson, 50, sobbed and dabbed his eyes with tissue repeatedly in U.S. Magistrate Judge John E. Martin’s courtroom Tuesday.
“God hates me,” he said while waiting for court to begin.
U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II charged Christianson Aug. 6 with attempting to publish a children’s book with sexually explicit photos and messages in the text.
Christianson has been in federal custody since his arrest Aug. 9.
The government sought to continue his detention as a flight risk and a danger to the community until his trial, which has yet to be scheduled.
Peter L. Boyles, a court-appointed defender for Christianson, and the Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill R. Koster told the magistrate Tuesday they both agreed there is enough evidence to keep Christianson in jail.
Koster said she expects a federal grand jury to issue a formal indictment of Christianson around December. The government is currently charging him through the less formal method of a criminal information affidavit.
Koster said by December she expected the federal investigation of Christianson to be completed and the evidence forwarded to his defense lawyer. She said this would give both sides time — if possible — to negotiate a plea agreement to avoid trial.
Christianson currently is charged with transportation of child pornography, punishable by a prison term of up to 40 years in prison.
Kirsch said earlier this month his office and the FBI coordinated with LaPorte County Prosecutor John Lake in the Christianson investigation.
The criminal affidavit states Lulu Press, headquartered in North Carolina, called the FBI last month to complain about the content of three books Christianson authored and submitted to them for publication.
The books allegedly included illustrations and photos that depicted naked children engaged in sexual activities, court records said. They described sexually explicit behavior between adults and children.
Agents said the books appeared to be geared toward children with the use of large fonts and simple words and rhymed sentences.
Christianson was convicted of child molesting in 2002 and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
He was released from prison three years ago, but was still on probation and ordered to register as a sexually violent predator when he authored the books.