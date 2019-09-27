Limited seating available for breast cancer tea

HOBART — There's still limited seating available for those wanting to attend the 18th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon Sunday at Avalon Manor Banquet Center.
"We've got a few seats left," said Ann Peters, founder and president of the Pink Ribbon Society.
Peters, a cancer survivor, said the event is her organization's chief and only fundraiser it holds each year.
"That this is our 18th year I find amazing. Our first tea was held with Channel 56. All the money comes in from the support of the community. Unfortunately, we have a captive audience. Breast cancer happens every day," Peters said.
Doors open at 10:30 am. Luncheon and program begin at noon. Before lunch, there is an opportunity to shop at the 19 vendors and to purchase raffle tickets for the Baskets Galore Raffle Baskets. There's also a raffle for a pair of diamond earrings.
Cost is $50 per reservation.
This event also honors 12 cancer survivors who are featured in the Pink Ribbon Society 2020 Calendar — with each month featuring the honoree's story. This year's survivors range from 3 years to 25 years of survivorship, and are nominated for consideration by their friends, family members and co-workers. Self nominations were also considered.
Twenty-five "celebrity servers" (prominent community leaders/volunteers) are paired with experienced Avalon staff members to serve lunch.
For reservations or for more information, call the Pink Ribbon Society at 219-472-0704.