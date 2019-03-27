A ranger leads a two-hour tour of the national park in one of the park's 16-passenger buses Sunday starting at Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. Ind. 49, in Porter. The tours are free and set for 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Reservations are required. For more information, call 219-395-1882 or visit nps.gov/indu.
Joseph, right, and Claire Syu, of Aurora, Illinois, snap a selfie together Sunday at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk during a tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors queue up to board the bus Sunday after a stop at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk during a tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Joan Wagner, of Joliet, Illinois, uses a magnifying glass to examine a map provided on a tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Kale Wilk, The Times
A map of Beverly Shores is shown during a tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Kale Wilk, The Times
A bus tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore proceeds on U.S. 12 near West Beach in Gary.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors take their seats on the bus during a Sunday tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Kale Wilk, The Times
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor is seen during a bus tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Kale Wilk, The Times
The Little Calumet River is seen Sunday near the Joseph Bailly homestead on a tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Kale Wilk, The Times
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor is seen during a bus tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Kale Wilk, The Times
The Aquatorium is seen during a bus tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
The Armco-Ferro House is shown during a tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. The home is a part of the Century of Progress Homes section in Beverly Shores.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Guests board a bus Sunday at the Indiana Dunes Visitors Center for a tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Kale Wilk, The Times
The House of Tomorrow is shown during a tour of the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore. The home is a part of the Century of Progress Homes section in Beverly Shores.
PORTER — Joan and Phil Wagner regularly make the 60-mile drive from their home in Joliet, Illinois, to the newly designated Indiana Dunes National Park.
Having focused their visits primarily on the east end of the park toward Michigan City, the couple decided to hop aboard a special two-hour bus tour Sunday to learn about the other areas that help make up the 15,000-acre park.
When asked what it is about the park that inspires the couple to make the hourlong drive so frequently, Phil stretched out his arm during the tour's lone stop at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk.
"You got a treasure sitting right here," he said.
Armed with the knowledge gained Sunday, the couple plan to return to explore new areas of the park, which made headlines in February when a 103-year-old dream came true and the lakeshore was designated as America's 61st national park and the first national park in Indiana.
Sunday's free monthly bus tour was the first since the new park designation, park guide Bill Smith said.
The bus tours are given during the more inclement months of December through May, he said. The tours in April and May already are booked, but a place may be gained on a waiting list by calling 219-395-1882.
Local tourism leaders and businesses near the dunes also are cheering the new park designation, counting on the fresh brand drawing more visitors, especially since some travelers try to visit every national park as a bucket-list item.
News of the newest national park reached up to 76 million people over the past two months in myriad news, travel and cultural outlets from USA Today and National Geographic to Conde Nast Traveler and CNN, which generated an estimated $750,000 in free advertising, according to Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer.
Online interest has spiked, and marketing campaigns in Germany and Japan are being considered.
"Northwest Indiana has a new feather in its cap, and we all have an opportunity to use the Indiana Dunes to increase our economic development," Weimer said recently.
'The best place to go'
The two-hour tour is able to shed light on just some highlights, considering the park is broken up into several different parcels spread out over many miles across Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties, Smith said.
A group of 40 participants were scheduled to take part in Sunday's tour. Smith guessed that 75 percent of participants are typically local residents curious to learn more about the huge park that is their neighbor.
Among the group Sunday were Carol and Jack Walter, who after recently moving to Valparaiso from Crete, Illinois, were scouting out the park looking for good places for family gatherings.
"We just want to figure out what's the best place to go," Carol Walter said.
Necessities in her veiw are sites with clean bathrooms and good parking.
"It's just a good location for the entire family to gather," Jack Walter said.
Take a hike ... and explore the great outdoors in the Region
While Smith typically flips a coin to decide whether to start the tour at Mount Baldy to the east or the Paul H. Douglas Trail (Miller Woods) to the west, the decision Sunday to start in Gary was made at the request of a visitor.
While traveling west along U.S. 12 from the park visitor center on Ind. 49 in Porter, Smith pointed out that the steel mills just outside the bus windows had been built where dunes once stood.
The tension between business interests and environmental protection pulled in both directions over the years but has more recently settled into a conversation, he said.
Many diverse and unique offerings
The idea of establishing the Indiana Sand Dunes National Park dates back to 1916 but was derailed by World War I, he said. By the time it became a reality in 1966, much of the original targeted site and its natural landscapes were lost to industry, and the Indiana Dunes State Park was already 41 years old.
While the Lake Michigan beaches at the national, state and local levels are a huge summertime draw, Smith drew attention Sunday to some of the many diverse and unique offerings away from the lakefront. These include the Oak Savannah at the Paul H. Douglas Trail, the park's only sledding hill at West Beach in Portage and the ever-changing spring wildflower display at the Heron Rookery in Pine Township.
The bus tour also passed by a few historical sites, such as the Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm in Porter, and the Century of Progress Homes along the lakefront in Beverly Shores.
More information about the local National Park is available online, and most sites are open to the public and free (an exception: there is paid parking at West Beach during the summer months).
Smith said there is talk about charging fees for parking at sites that are currently free. Those talks predate the recent designation as a national park, he said.
Despite this designation, Smith said the national park annual pass, which is billed as a ticket to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country, cannot be used at the local park, in part, because of differences in fee structures.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues.
