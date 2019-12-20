The Rev. Larry Kew is being remembered as one of the first generations of priests raised and ordained to serve the Gary Diocese.
Kew, 79, died Monday.
The Rev. Joseph Vamos knew Kew from the time the two were ordained as priests.
He said Kew energetically served the diocese for 53 years, even in the face of medical complications late in his life.
“He was quite active even after his surgeries. Through all that, he was always jovial, no matter how sick he was. I give him a lot of credit for that,” Vamos said
Visitation was from 3-6 p.m. Thursday and is from 9-10 a.m. Friday at St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Drive, Crown Point.
Following visitation Friday, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The burial service is private.
Kew was raised in Whiting and graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in Whiting in the early 1960s.
He then studied for preparation to the priesthood first at St. Meinrad Seminary in southern Indiana and later at Mount St. Mary Seminary of The Athenaeum of Ohio in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The late Bishop Andrew Grutka ordained Kew as a priest in May 1966.
That took place only a decade after establishment of the Gary Diocese encompassing Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties. It was previously under the Diocese of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
“We each graduated from high school and went to the seminary and were ordained together," Vamos said. "We were one of the first ones who went into the priesthood after the diocese started.”
Kew was first posted to St. John Bosco parish in Hammond.
He later served at SS Peter and Paul in Merrillville and Holy Name parish in Cedar Lake. He then was pastor of Our Lady of Consolation in Merrillville and St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Hammond.
"He had a lot of friends and was well-liked," Vamos said.
He also was active as a counselor at Camp Lawrence in Valparaiso. Camp Lawrence has been a woodland sanctuary and summer home for tens of thousands of children since it opened in 1959.
Kew also celebrated Masses at St. Patrick Church in Chesterton and St. Matthias in Crown Point.
Kew is survived by his sisters Mary Ellen (Fred) Becker and Patricia (Lou Martinez) Giannini in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents Lambert and Frances Kew, brothers Robert (Gerri) and Lambert (Chris) Kew.
The family asks the public that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana in the name of his cherished pet, Princess.