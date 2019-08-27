With the results of student ILEARN testing to be made public next week, Indiana officials are calling on lawmakers to place a delay on the impact of this year’s standardized test scores.
Gov. Eric Holcomb led the charge Monday morning in a statement saying schools and their educators should not be held responsible for the expected decrease in performance results as compared to those of last year’s ISTEP+ exam.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick confirmed Monday the return of low scores in this year’s English/language arts and mathematics assessments. She echoed the governor’s calls to hold educators harmless, saying the Indiana Department of Education plans to propose legislative action addressing the negative effect educators and their districts could feel as a result of this year’s exam performance.
“The combination of the rigors associated with this newly aligned college and career readiness assessment, national normative data, and the defined established performance cuts all contributed to the lower performance levels,” McCormick said in a prepared statement. “While frustrating, performance dips at some level were expected, as previously experience in 2014-2015 with the onset of the then newly implemented ISTEP+.”
Over the last two weeks, districts across the state have received embargoed scores for the 2018-2019 ILEARN exam administered between April 22 and May 17. Scores will be released to the public at the Indiana State Board of Education’s Sept. 4 meeting.
The ILEARN exam, given for the first time this spring to Indiana third through eighth graders, replaces the state’s prior ISTEP+ assessment with an online testing model that uses computer-adaptive technology to adjust difficulty in real-time, based on an individual’s performance.
Beyond providing a snapshot of student performance, the state’s system of standardized testing also wields significant influence in teacher evaluations and the state’s regular accountability grades assigned to each district and school.
A number of state Republican leaders — including House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis; Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville; and Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond — released statements supportive of delaying the impacts of ILEARN scoring.
“This is certainly not reflective of the hardworking school staff or the efforts of students in the learning process,” said Raatz, who chairs the Senate education committee. “In the coming months, we will look to provide relief from the effects of the new ILEARN assessment for school districts for one year so schools, teachers and students can adjust to the new exam.”
Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, and House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, similarly called for a score nullification, but in a joint-statement also blamed Republican leaders for “failing to test our kids correctly.”
“This is a learning opportunity for lawmakers to understand how much pressure our teachers and students are facing to perform well on exams while wasting countless hours testing instead of investing in valuable learning moments.” Lanane said.
Some educators reported experiencing longer testing times during their first administration of ILEARN and questioned if test fatigue, along with the introduction of an unfamiliar testing format, contributed to this year’s lower performance.
"We had some students take a single test four to five hours," School City of Hammond Superintendent Scott Miller said. "It’s hard for adults to focus for that amount of time, let alone a child."
Educators in Northwest Indiana are in agreement that a pause at the state level is needed to assess if this spring’s ILEARN adequately evaluated the standards being taught in the classroom.
“We have to have people in the know to do the analysis of ‘did the test really assess the standards that we taught to students, or did it go off on tangents?’” Lake Central School Corp. Superintendent Larry Veracco said.
Nakia Douglas, deputy superintendent of the Gary Community School Corp., said she felt the state provided adequate support in preparation for the new exam.
Now, she said, the challenge lies in interpreting and relaying scores to a community more familiar with the ISTEP exam.
“It’s not comparing apples to apples,” Douglas said. “It prompts a lot of wonders — how do we work through this and have some real conversations about what kids know and are expected to know?”