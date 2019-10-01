Lowell pumpkin patch celebrates Wizard of Oz

LOWELL — Harvest Tyme Farm Park celebrates the 80th anniversary of "The Wizard of Oz" with a special display this weekend at the Lowell farm.
The two-day festival, Saturday and Sunday, features a four-acre Oz-themed corn maze.
There are character breakfasts and a meet-and-greet with Spirit of Oz Troupe characters Dorothy, Toto, the Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion and the Scarecrow. There will be costume contests, photo opportunities, scavenger hunts, souvenirs and stohe park is located at 17904 Grant St., Lowell.
“We chose the 'Wizard of Oz' theme this year because of Northwest Indiana's love for the movie,” said park owner Josh Sickinger said. “When we saw it was the 80th anniversary we felt it would be a great way to help people reminiscence about the movie and the very popular Wizard of Oz fest that was held for many years in Chesterton.”
You have free articles remaining.
Admission to the park, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., is free both days.
The event schedule is: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Breakfast with the Characters (tickets available the day of the event); Noon to 12:30 p.m. Costume Contest; 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Spirit of Oz Group Photo Opportunity; 2 p.m. Candy Cannon Launch; 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Corn Maze Scavenger Hunt; 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Spirit of Oz Group Photo Opportunity; and 5:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Character Story Time/Sing-A-Long.
The character breakfast includes a fresh Harvest Tyme donut and a cup of cider. The breakfast is an open house, so guests may come and go as they please. Tickets are $5 each and available onsite only.
Harvest Tyme is located at 17904 Grant Street in Lowell. For further information visit www.harvesttymefun.com or the Harvest Tyme Facebook page. Harvest Tyme Farm Park can be reached at (219) 440-2FUN.