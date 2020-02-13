You are the owner of this article.
Lowell shooting was self-inflicted, police say
Lowell shooting was self-inflicted, police say

Lauren Cross

LOWELL — The reported gunshot victim on Wednesday was self-inflicted, Lowell police said.

"We are not releasing any further information about the incident at this time for the privacy of the family members," Lowell police Assistant Chief James Woestman said Thursday.

First responders were called to the scene of a reported gunshot victim Wednesday afternoon in Lowell, police said. Police responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m., Lowell Fire Department Chief Clint Gorball said.

The initial call was for a residence on Hadder Road in Lowell, but the location ended up being the former address of the caller, Gorball said. Officials did not give a location of where the incident occurred.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

